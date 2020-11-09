Love Paris, not so sure about Emily

Like so many Netflix shows, there are very typical plots and it's quite clear how it will end from the beginning. There is a will they/won’t they relationship, a ditzy best friend, a mean boss and the classic love triangle.



At a time when international travel has virtually come to a halt, “Emily in Paris” is a great series for anyone who wants to live vicariously through someone else abroad. Beyond that, however, there is very little to gain from watching this show. It is cheesy, predictable and even promotes a toxic idea of American superiority.

The show stars Lily Collins as Emily, Lucas Bravo as the French heartthrob Gabriel, Camille Razat and Ashley Park as friends Camille and Mindy and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Emily’s unpleasant French boss. Emily is an American who works at a marketing firm in Chicago who receives the opportunity to spend a year in Paris when her American boss who was supposed to go backs out when she discovers that she is pregnant.

It is Emily’s responsibility to help with the transition after her American firm acquires a firm in France known as Savoir. However, this task obviously turns out to be difficult for an American who knows little about French culture and makes very little effort to assimilate:

“First, I want to apologize for speaking English. I did Rosetta Stone on the plane but it hasn’t kicked in yet,” Emily says.

Like so many Netflix shows, there are very typical plots and it’s quite clear how it will end from the beginning. There is a will they/won’t they relationship, a ditzy best friend, a mean boss and the classic love triangle. Really if you can think of a cliché, you can probably find it in this series.

That’s not to say, however, that clichés are the worst thing that can happen to a series. After all, we all watched “Outer Banks” at some point, right? There is just little to gain from this series if you are searching for a moving, artistic experience.

Perhaps the biggest issue with this show, however, is how Emily puts so much focus into bringing her American values to the company, and France as a whole, even when person after person encourages her to look at things from a different point of view. Rather than listen to her colleagues and try to come to a consensus, she is constantly pushing others’ boundaries.

It shows a very egocentric way of thinking, where American ideas are viewed as the best and, therefore, everyone should appreciate our values. The truth is there is nothing particularly good or bad about our values, and the same goes for French values. They are simply different, and Emily does not seem to understand that.

Oh, and did I mention that in addition to working in marketing, she also becomes an influencer? Apparently, if you post a selfie with a croissant the social media gods will shower you with likes.

I must admit, however, that I am particularly harsh towards this show because my study abroad trip to Paris was canceled due to coronavirus. I felt mocked by this American galavanting through Paris and having the nerve to ever complain about it. She is lucky enough to be in Paris, so in my book she is definitely fortunate for the opportunity. I could not help but look at her life and think of all the ways I could have been living the same way — but I would have put a little more effort into actually speaking French.

All that said, it is nice to be reminded of all the wonderful ups and downs of travel and to live vicariously through someone else. This is especially the case when life for most students living through this pandemic has basically become the same thing day after day. Though this show is far from winning an Emmy, it’s always nice to be transported somewhere new. Just remember the next time you travel again, do a little better than Emily.