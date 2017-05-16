Mac DeMarco’s third LP ‘This Old Dog’ disappoints



Courtesy of Bandcamp.

Mac DeMarco’s new album falls short of expectations.

Since the release of his debut studio album “2” in 2012 , Mac DeMarco has climbed his way up the obscure indie-rock ladder, and has become a popular artist beyond the confines of his native genre. His distinctly nasal singing voice paired with his purposefully-tinny guitar tone has become distinguishable among music fans, and his bizarre posts on social media have only helped his reputation to grow. On May 5, he released his third studio album, “This Old Dog.”

I am a fan of Mac DeMarco. I’ve spent many a night listening to “2” and “Salad Days” — his 2014 full-length — back to back. I’ve also been intrigued — to say the least — by his antics during live shows, most notably ironic covers of Metallica and Nirvana and his frequent stripping. I was excited to give “This Old Dog” a listen on the day it released. However, walking around campus with the album playing through my headphones, I found myself bored.

Immediately on the opening track “My Old Man,” it’s apparent that DeMarco has made a shift instrumentally — much of the album is fueled by mild, lo-fi electronic sampling rather than his trademark Mosrite and Fender Mustang guitars. I like the use of electronics in moderation, but I was disappointed that the traditional Mac DeMarco guitarwork that I’ve come to appreciate was absent from a good portion of the record — save for tracks like “Still Beating,” “One More Love Song,” and “Moonlight on the River”.

The lack of electric guitar on “This Old Dog” is not what caused my boredom — most of the songs are just simply forgettable. Mac DeMarco’s music is known for being laid back and trippy, but the songs on here just aren’t captivating. They’re mellow, but they sound like they belong in the background of some sort of spring cleaning session. There were hardly any verses that I could say were catchy, and there weren’t many parts on any of the tracks that struck me as special.

That’s not to say the entire record is bad, however. There are some enjoyable tracks on “This Old Dog.” For example, “Baby You’re Out” is a cheery, jingly song that you can’t help but tap your foot to. This was one of the only tracks on the album that stood out to me. “A Wolf Who Wears Sheeps Clothes” has some folk influence. DeMarco implements the use of a harmonica over a pulsating bass line and funky guitar licks. “Moonlight on the River” is seven minutes long, and the last couple of minutes are hauntingly ambient. DeMarco produces all sorts of loud, screeching noises from his guitar while the main chord progression loops.

Overall, I do think there are some redeemable moments on DeMarco’s third record. But for the most part, I found myself simply not interested in the songs. There are many tracks that I just skipped over without finishing, like “Sister” and “Dreams from Yesterday.” I don’t think that “This Old Dog” is a bad album per se, it’s merely a disappointing one. Having said that, I still hope to hear more from DeMarco in the future, and will be looking forward to whatever his next release(s) might bring.

Songs to listen to:

“Moonlight on the River”

“A Wolf Who Wears Sheeps Clothes”

“Still Beating”