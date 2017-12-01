Magnitude 4.1 earthquake shakes campus



On Thursday evening a magnitude 4.1 earthquake occurred just northeast of Dover Air Force Base, affecting communities for hundreds of miles around.

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake centered six miles northeast of Dover Air Force Base (AFB) rocked the region Thursday evening . The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the earthquake occurred at 4:47 p.m. and was estimated to have originated 8.1 miles underground.

The earthquake could be felt around the Mid-Atlantic region, with USGS instruments detecting tremors as far north as New York, as far west as West Virginia and as far south as North Carolina. The Philadelphia area also experienced shaking.

The university’s Newark campus was no exception. The majority of campus falls within the area where the USGS detected an instrumental intensity level of III, which is categorized as resulting in weak, but perceivable, shaking with no potential for damage.

“I was kind of excited because I had never felt an earthquake before,” Robert McLean, a sophomore, said. “It was pretty cool, first experiences.”

Earthquakes large enough to be felt on the east coast are relatively rare. Experts say that those that do occur are caused by faults within bedrock miles underground. Few earthquakes east of the Rocky Mountains can definitively be traced to a specific geological fault, making it difficult to predict future earthquakes.

This is the first earthquake of this magnitude to hit the Mid-Atlantic region since 2011, when a 5.9 magnitude earthquake occurred northwest of Richmond, Va. on Aug. 23. The earthquake reportedly damaged the Washington Monument in the District of Columbia, which has remained closed to the public ever since.

Dover AFB spokesperson Sgt. Rene Carberry told the Associated Press (AP) that the earthquake was felt on the base. However no damage was reported on the base and operations are expected to continue without any changes.

The AP initially reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.4. The USGS is continuing to revise the data shown on its web site regarding the severity of the earthquake.

At the time of this publication, the university has not yet made any public statements to the student body regarding the earthquake felt on campus.