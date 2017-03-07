Main Street Movies 5 reopens after multimillion-dollar renovations



Ethan Kahn/THE REVIEW

A new theater, with self-service food and more comfortable seating, is bringing movies back to Newark’s Main Street. The above photo was taken at an unofficial opening of the new building.

BY

SENIOR REPORTER

After several months of anticipation, Newark will have a movie theater once again.

The theater in the Newark Shopping Center underwent a $3 million renovation following a transfer to new ownership last year. The space was expanded into the disused office space next door, and used to construct the new five-theater multiplex.

“The renovations were years in the planning,” former Newark mayor Vance Funk says. He adds that the theater reopening was one of the best things that could have happened for the area and local businesses.

Ron Landry, the theater’s new general manager, is looking forward to returning to work.

“I worked in this business for 35 years and retired when I came of age, but I decided retirement wasn’t for me,” Landry says. “I’m happy to be back.”

The unofficial opening was catered by local restaurants, many of which have partnered with the theater to serve their food in-house. Food is self-served, purchased wholesale from area restaurants, and sold at affordable prices.

The theater has also obtained an alcohol license and will be serving beer and wine.

During a tour of the new building, Landry showed the largest auditorium, with 240 seats. He said each of the new auditoriums has been designed with ergonomics and comfort in mind and all are equipped with a state of the art sound system.

Tickets will be $11 for adults, $8.50 for children and $9 for afternoon matinees. Seats can be reserved online and students will get a discounted ticket price of $9 for Friday and Saturday midnight showings.

The new lobby even features the sign from the old theater, which dates back to 1975. Funk says he enjoys the new building, which he called “beautiful.”

Landry says he could read the attendees’ mood at the initial opening.

“Every day when I go to work in the cinema, I see the people come in and I see the looks on their faces, whether they’re up or down, based on what’s going on in the world,” Landry says. “Today’s a good day.”