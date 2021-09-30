“Major relief” comes to university on-campus quarantine and isolation housing as COVID-19 spike flattens

Sam Ford/THE REVIEW

On-campus isolation space was “near capacity” and that on-campus students who test positive for COVID-19 should “expect to isolate at their permanent home residences.”

According to Director of Residence Life & Housing (ResLife) Jim Tweedy, major relief finally came to the university’s isolation facilities on Sept. 17 as students finished their time in isolation and returned to their original on-campus rooms.

The struggle to house students with or exposed to COVID-19 is not a new one, as the university found itself in a similar situation in the spring 2021 semester. Increasing the capacity of residence halls to 50% in the spring, the university ran out of quarantine and isolation spaces in early March — forcing students with COVID-19 or COVID-19 exposure to self-isolate in their residence halls until separate space became available to them.

“That was certainly a challenge that we were hoping to avoid again,” Tweedy said. “However, we still absolutely failed.”

Tweedy said that there are around 75 to 80 spots available for quarantine and isolation this semester on-campus. Last semester, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard, there were 254 total spaces.

The best case scenario was that the apartment-style spaces they set aside were to be the only spaces used for isolation. However, as cases on campus spiked, they had to use up the 30 empty beds set aside for a “worst case scenario,” according to Tweedy.

With too many students in need of isolation space and no more empty beds, the university announced that it would send students to their home address to isolate themselves if possible. Tweedy said that around 90 students elected to do their isolation at their home addresses, in part due to the fact that the university did “not [consider] whatsoever” having students isolate in local hotels as they did last semester.

Though the university hoped to not repeat its same mistakes in terms of the lack of quarantine and isolation housing, it did not allocate as many total spots due to the high vaccination rates in residence halls.

According to Tweedy, there is about a 97% vaccination rate in residence halls and about 200 on-campus students total who have sought a vaccination exemption.

Additionally, ResLife did not expect the need for on-campus isolation space to be as high as it was due to the fact that the university would only handle isolation for exclusively on-campus students, not the students who are living in off-campus apartments or houses as they did last year.

Apart from the email sent to students on Sept. 8 from Dowling and Riera, no other information currently exists on the university’s COVID-19 dashboard regarding the up-to-date capacity levels of the quarantine and isolation facilities, as it had on the dashboard last semester.

The spike in COVID-19 cases appears to be flattening, as only 44 students have reported positive cases in the week of Sept. 20. However, as over two months of the semester remain, the continued need for quarantine and isolation space is still uncertain.