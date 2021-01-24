“Mank:” a fine film that just can’t live up to its subject

The Netflix Original may be too concerned with form and style to live up to its premise.



David Fincher’s latest outing revisits the story behind one of Hollywood’s most treasured stories.

“Mank,” released in November of last year and directed by David Fincher, features the likes of Gary Oldman, Lily Collins and Amanda Seyfried, and notably includes a cameo from Bill Nye — yes, that very one. The Netflix film centers on the trials and tribulations of American screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he writes the screenplay for “Citizen Kane,” a movie considered the best film of all time by many, including the American Film Institute.

Complete with flashbacks of 1930s Hollywood, political corruption, and Bill Nye — yes, I tell you, that Bill Nye — “Mank” is a unique take on a story like no other — even if it doesn’t exactly mirror the cinematic quality of “Citizen Kane” or accurately tell the tale behind the iconic film’s coming into being.

Before watching “Mank,” I hadn’t watched “Citizen Kane,” despite its being on my three mile-long to-do list for some time now. If you’re able, I’d advise watching it beforehand. If, however, you can’t, I advise you to at least research its basic history and plot elements, as it will make the plot of “Mank” significantly easier to grasp.

Or, if you’re like me, you can watch “Citizen Kane” after “Mank” and have various “Aha!” moments as you draw parallels between the two. Your call.

Regardless of the order in which you watch (or the thoroughness of the cinematic research you conduct), it is interesting to note motifs evident in both.

The pair profusely take advantage of shadowy shots punctuated by plumes of cigarette smoke and sharp rays of light breaking the darkness. Both are shot in black and white (obviously), are replete with plot-defining flashbacks and utilize superb camera work for each of their respective time periods. The duo abound with decadence, corruption and scandal, and “Mank” even goes so far as to mimic shots from “Citizen Kane.”

For all their similarities, however, “Mank” is not “Citizen Kane,” no matter how hard it tries to be.

I will say this right off the bat: throughout the span of “Mank,” Gary Oldman acts circles around his co-stars. Even as he sits in silence, there’s something about his rendition of the clever yet feeble Mankiewicz that is profoundly organic and convincing to an almost startling degree. You easily recognize his celebrity co-stars as they appear on the screen, but Oldman’s just good old Mank. He’s not acting; he’s simply being.

That’s not to say that other cast members did poorly. Lily Collins as Rita Alexander, Mankiewicz’ strait-laced but kind secretary, is notable, and offers a nice foil to Mankiewicz’ more casual persona. Although a bit stale at times, Amanda Seyfried as Hollywood star Marion Davies exudes a convincing, glamorous Hollywood-feel, and Charles Dance as William Randolph Hearst is apt in balancing a suave and sleazy demeanor.

Bill Nye in his approximately 30 second cameo as Upton Sinclair was also a very pleasant and grade school nostalgia-inducing surprise.

Overall, I see the cast’s functionality as a whole comparable to a soda. Oldman is the beverage, and the rest of the actors are ice cubes. The company keeps it refreshing, but Oldman contains all the flavor — and occasionally, his peers risk watering the whole thing down.

Watching this movie takes patience; unless you’re constantly analyzing the matter and dialogue at hand, you will probably get lost, especially in its frequent flashbacks — a circumstance made more ironic (and frustrating) by the fact that they’re labeled flashbacks and date and location are given in the manner of a script.

I, for one, also constantly got lost in my shock at Oldman’s scarily convincing performance, but that could just be me. You may understand the basic plot, especially as the movie progresses, but you probably won’t get to enjoy the wonderfully written dialogue.

Maybe I’m just in a winter break slump, but I admittedly had to peruse a Wikipedia article to fill in some gaps. Once I did, however, the story made perfect sense, although I lamented the instances where I got dizzy in trying to take in the visuals and script all while attempting to keep the plot points in line.

Speaking of visuals, the film is perhaps most notable for its cinematography. Shot completely in black and white, it strives to emanate a vintage Hollywood feel. Whether it really accomplishes it, however, is questionable.

Despite occasional splotches on the screen reminiscent of old film roll and frequent fade-ins and outs, it looks more like an HD film with an everyday cell phone camera filter applied to it. As such, there’s a sort of dissonance. If you’ve ever seen an originally black and white film redone in color, you’ve probably noticed that, while it works, it just doesn’t feel natural. It’s the same vibe here, only reversed.

What’s more, the complicated (and beautifully crafted) shots completely eliminate any potential for a classic feel. I’m no cinematography expert, but I’ve seen enough vintage films aside from “Citizen Kane” to know that some of the angles, speeds and incredibly detailed shots in “Mank” couldn’t be achievable with such ease in the era of the film’s setting. The camerawork is ultimately just too good to achieve the desired effect.

Of course, there’s a few moments where the camerawork and editing truly shine in a sort of old-timey glory we seldom see on modern screens. All in all, however, as much as one can labor to recreate a vintage feel in modern cinema, in order to fully achieve the effect, I think they’d need to use the vintage cameras themselves or sacrifice some image quality for sake of realism.

There is likewise some controversy surrounding the film’s plot. “Mank” has been criticized for implying that Mankiewicz was the fundamental writer of “Citizen Kane.” Many experts assert Orson Welles’, the director and star of the 1941 picture, substantial involvement in writing and crafting what we know today as the final product. Regardless, “Mank” sort of addresses this debate in its final moments as both Mankiewicz and Welles are awarded the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

There’s also been rumblings as to whether this film could be a strong Oscar contender. After all, Netflix has, in recent years, begun to reap substantial nominations and awards for its originals.

As it’s really like no other recent films, I can personally foresee many nominations for “Mank” and potential wins for Oldman and for its cinematography. At the same time, “Mank” as a whole seems to know very well that it’s different and flaunts it a bit too much while simultaneously getting lost in what it’s not and really isn’t meant to be. It’s this splurge on uniqueness and the ensuing overload of visuals, dialogue and plot that could harm its chances beyond a few categories.

Quick question before we wrap things up here: Are you familiar with the parable of the organ grinder’s monkey?

No? Neither was I, until I watched “Mank.” If you’re curious and find yourself with 2 hours and 11 minutes of free time, I advise you to go ahead and find out.

And, if you have some time leftover before or after, give “Citizen Kane” a go as well.

I believe in you, rosebud.