Mary Berry and The Great Home Bake-athon

During these uncertain times, Managing Mosaic Editor Nushi Mazumdar finds solace in baking.

Managing Mosaic Editor

Life has been rough recently. As a person who is in a constant state of stress, the coronavirus’ takeover of everyone’s lives has not been great for me. From worrying about infecting my parents to struggling through online classes and stressing over grades, I constantly feel anxious and depressed about everything happening, as I have no control over my own life.

However, I have found solace during these desperate times through the wonderful Mary Berry. For those of you who are unfortunate enough to not know this wonderful creature, Mary Berry is a judge of “The Great British Baking Show” (I only acknowledge the BBC version). She offers hilarious yet sweet critiques of bakers’ works and acts as the heart of one of the most pure shows on Netflix.

Unlike most baking shows in America, “The Great British Baking Show” doesn’t pit contestants against each other. Everyone helps out each other, even if it means they could lose the challenge. One of the reasons contestants probably do not care about the outcome is because the contestants do not win any sort of cash prize. They simply earn the honor of winning the contest, along with a trophy and some flowers.

Their dedication to baking is thoroughly refreshing and encouraged me to begin baking myself. Although I could whip up more basic recipes, such as brownies and cupcakes, I challenged myself to create more complex baked goods. As I baked, I focused my attention away from the craziness outside the safety of my home, and I felt a sense of relief from my anxiety.

I found it surprisingly soothing to watch amateur bakers struggle through challenges and bake amazing masterpieces us plebeians couldn’t imagine creating. For instance, one of the contestants created a lion out of bread. Freaking bread. The show proves anything and everything is possible.

At a time when simple tasks, such as sitting at a restaurant or shopping at the mall are not possible, baking has provided me with some control over my life when everything seems out of my hands. Even though bakers screw up from time to time, they somehow manage to take control of the situation and find a solution.

Baking creative and delicious desserts has been more than a way to satisfy my sweet tooth. It’s about having some control over my life, even though the world is constantly changing, whether I like it or not. Mary Berry and “The Great British Baking Show” have shown me that even when things aren’t going well, we can always try to make the best of the situation.

Even in this darkness, you can find a light. For everyone, that light may be different, but I choose to believe, we can rise above the darkness. Whenever I find myself giving into the anxiety and stress surrounding my life, I simply turn on Netflix and wash away my worries with Mary Berry while munching on my latest creation.