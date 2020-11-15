McBride, Morrison and Pinkney bring LGBTQ+ representation to the Delaware legislature

Sarah McBride, Eric Morrison and Marie Pinkney each made history as all three openly LGBTQ candidates decisively won their respective races.



Sam Ford/THE REVIEW

Sarah McBride, Eric Morrison and Marie Pinkney each made history in their own right, as all three openly LGBTQ candidates decisively won their respective races.

BY

Senior Reporter

While most eyes were on former Vice President and now President-elect Joe Biden Tuesday, Nov. 3, he was not the only Delaware native making history.

Sarah McBride, Eric Morrison and Marie Pinkney each made history in their own right, as all three openly LGBTQ candidates decisively won their respective races.

McBride, a former spokesperson for the Human Rights Campaign, beat Republican candidate Steve Washington in Delaware’s 1st District, winning about 73% of the vote and becoming the first transgender individual to serve as a state senator in the nation.

“I hope tonight shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too,” McBride tweeted on Nov. 3.

McBride became the first transgender person to speak at a major party convention when she addressed the Democratic National Convention in 2016. She also became the first out transgender White House staffer when she interned for then-President Barack Obama.

McBride will be joined in her chamber by Pinkney, who identifies as queer or lesbian. Pinkney will become the first openly queer or lesbian woman to serve in the state senate who has already come out before the time of her election. Former state Senator Karen Peterson came out as lesbian in 2013 after serving for 11 years.

“Thank you to every voter in the 13th district who made tonight possible. Thank you to every volunteer who made tonight possible,” Pinkney wrote in a Facebook post. “From the beginning this has been bigger than me and tonight it’s grown even bigger. I’m so grateful for the opportunity to represent the 13th district in legislative hall.”

Pinkney made waves during the primary race, in which she ousted longtime incumbent and senate president Pro Tem David McBride.

Morrison caused a similar wave after claiming victory over six-term incumbent Earl Jacques in his primary. Morrison, who won his general election with approximately 61% of the vote, will become the first openly gay man to serve in the legislature.

“I’d be remiss not to mention that along with Marie Pinkney and Sarah McBride, we are the first LGBTQ+ individuals ever elected to the Delaware State Legislature in its 244-year history,” Morrison wrote on Facebook. “Also, I will be the first LGBTQ+ person ever to serve in the Delaware State House of Representatives, and the female impersonator elected to the highest level of public office in American history.”