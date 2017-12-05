McKay Jenkins: Get kids outside

BY

STAFF REPORTER



Last Tuesday morning, McKay Jenkins entered room 314 in Alison Hall looking like he had strayed off-route while backpacking the Appalachian Trail. His hiking boots, backpack and khakis did not necessarily scream, ‘I am the Cornelius Tilghman Professor of English at the university.’

Jenkins scribbled four words across the chalkboard. “Personal. Causes. Systems. Results.” The hands of students shot up, left and right, initiating a conversation about the human connection to natural disaster.

“A dirty little secret about education is that you don’t actually learn best in a class, but you learn best by experiences,” Jenkins said.

His classes do not fit the norm of a 200-person lecture taught with a PowerPoint presentation. Jenkins gets students outside of the classroom to create an experience of learning. Whether it’s listening to birds at White Clay Creek State Park or canoeing down the Susquehanna River , Jenkins has one goal: get kids outside.

Isabel O’Keefe, an environmental studies and public policy major at the university, said that Jenkins led the class on two field trips this semester. The first to the university’s farm, where students helped harvest eggplants and peppers. The second to the Susquehanna River to bird watch, canoe and do field work.

“I’ve never actually gone on a fun field trip in college — and taking the classroom beyond the scheduled time and out into the environment to observe, and take it all in was really a great experience,” O’Keefe said.

Jenkins’ love for adventure dances along the walls of his office. Trinkets and tapestries from Thailand, Peru, India, China and Africa each flaunt an adventure that Jenkins has embarked on.

Along with the decorations from around the world, there is also a photo of John McPhee, a writer for The New Yorker, in Jenkins’ office. McPhee taught undergraduates at Princeton University at the same time Jenkins was attending graduate school there. Jenkins begged McPhee to let him take his class, and eventually got in, even though he was the only 30-year-old among a sea of 19-year-olds. From that point on, Jenkins described McPhee as his mentor, who inspired him to become an author as well.

Jenkins has spent the past 20 years writing nine books. For his book, “The Last Ridge,” he traveled to the Colorado Rockies to gain an insight about the Alpine soldiers trained for three years during World War Two, and to the Apennine Mountains in Italy where the soldiers battled the German Army in 1945. His book, “Food Fight,” came out in January, and it covers the topic of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and the American diet.

Jenkins leads by example. Currently, he is working on a magazine piece about the coal industry down in West Virginia. He plans to travel to West Virginia to interview the coal miners, reflecting his priority of first-hand experiences.

Prior to writing books, Jenkins spent most of his twenties reporting for newspapers after earning his bachelor’s degree in English from Amherst College, his master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and his doctoral degree in English from Princeton University .

On deciding to leave reporting to write books, Jenkins said, it was “not to run away from something, but to run towards something else.”

Today, Jenkins finds that even getting book contracts has been an obstacle in his career, as the public is not reading like they used to anymore.

Aside from his world of writing, as a professor, he finds it frustrating that there is such ignorance on campus. Jenkins said that he loves teaching, however, the challenge is to broaden the tent. His environmental studies students dominate his classrooms, but Jenkins wants to try to get every student on campus into an environmental studies course, regardless of their major.

“Jenkins’ class goes beyond the expectations of a normal classroom. He gets students to actually care about the environment and understand the key problems surrounding certain issues,” O’Keefe said.