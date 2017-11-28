Meet your Blue Hens: Bailey Kargo



Bailey Kargo

In this installment of “Meet your Blue Hens,” The Review sports staff talked with Delaware women’s basketball guard Bailey Kargo about the changes her and her team are experiencing as she progresses through her sophomore year.

On differences from last year to this year:

“We’re definitely a lot more confident this year, I feel, and we’re always trying to push it out in transition, which we didn’t do a lot last year … just picking up the pace of the game, I think it’s making a huge difference for us.”

On her goals as a player:

“Offseason is so critical for me. Just getting shots up — making my shot automatic is my ultimate goal — but also ball handling is a huge one. If they need me at backup point guard, [that’s] also a big role that I’m willing to play if she [Coach Adair] needs me.”

On not wearing a knee brace:

“It’s such a relief that I don’t have to think about that anymore, not that it hindered me in any way, but it was just a mental thing for me … I just feel a little bit quicker without it, so I think it’s helped me in that realm.”

On her team’s freshman class:

“They’ve made such strides since day one. You wouldn’t even believe the improvement that we’ve seen with them. Justina [Mascaro] is such a shooter, she can shoot lights out. Erin [Antosh] brings a lot to the table. Lizzie [O’leary] defensively is just so solid every game, so I think they have a great future here.”

On Coach Adair reaction following her first home win:

“She was so proud. Just so excited to get a home win. We were a little slow first half and picked it up third quarter, so she was really excited for us and really proud.”

~ The Review Sports Staff