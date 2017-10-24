Meet your Blue Hens: J.P. Caruso



J.P. Caruso

Former Appalachian State quarterback J.P. Caruso entered the university as a transfer to complete his MBA program, and while he began as the backup quarterback, he has now started for the Hens in the last two games.

On his time at Appalachian State:

“I loved App State, it was a lot of fun. I miss those kids down there of course, but I got new brothers here. I learned a lot at App State and a lot that I could bring over here and use at University of Delaware to get better and win a whole bunch of games.”

On why he chose Delaware:

“I really wanted to pick somewhere that had a great MBA program and Delaware has a phenomenal MBA program. Then, when I came here and met with Coach Rocco, I was so impressed with him. We connected really well and I knew that we could have a great relationship here and I really wanted to play for a guy like him and a coach like him.”

On his transition from Appalachian State to Delaware:

“They’re both really big football schools. They have a passion for football, they have a passion for winning games. They’re used to winning games even though Delaware in the past couple years hasn’t, but they expect to win and I really wanted to play for a football school like Appalachian State. The transition was easy. The kids on this team welcomed me so well with open arms and everything. I’ve got some of the best friends I’ll have for the rest of my life on this team already and I’ve only been here for a certain amount of months. Transition was really easy and we run a lot of stuff on offense like we did at App State a little bit so it wasn’t too hard to pick up.”

On playing in the games against James Madison and Stony Brook:

“I just worked so hard for so long and I knew I had to make the most of my opportunities that I got and I didn’t really know how many there would be to really show off my talents. I was a little disappointed we couldn’t win the game against JMU and all I want to do is win so when we got to Stony Brook and my number was called I was really excited to go in there and be able to help lead the boys to a W.”

On starting for their game against William and Mary:

“That was really exciting. It really made everything I’ve worked for worth it. I was really excited and I was even more excited that we ended up winning the game. Winning it 17 to nothing was huge for us and to stack two wins in CAA football is big. We just have to keep the momentum flowing and keep the ball rolling for Richmond and for winning games and keep stacking the wins like Coach says.”

On the battle between him and Joe Walker for the starting spot:

“Me and Joe are pretty good friends and we encourage each other and push each other and help each other with whatever’s going on in the games or in practice. We’re always trying to get better. All we want to do is win, me and Joe both, and now Joe is playing a different role on the team and he’s been really excited. You couldn’t tell that he’s not starting at quarterback anymore, you couldn’t tell by how he acts in the locker room or anything. He’s been real encouraging, real helpful while I’m in there and he has so much talent and I can’t wait to see how we use him in a lot of different ways.”

On his expectations for the rest of the season:

“Every single practice means so much. It feels like a winning culture here inside the locker room. We’re expecting to win every single game we go into and you can really feel that vibe in the locker room and all around the facilities. We hope to win a championship, that’s all that matters to us and that’s what we do every single day, we practice to get that goal.”