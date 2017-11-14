Meet your Blue Hens: Martin Ingelsby



In this installment of “Meet your Blue Hens,” The Review sports staff sat down with Delaware men’s basketball Head Coach Martin Ingelsby to discuss changes expected for his team as he enters his second season at Delaware.

On what has changed

“It’s been a lot of fun. I feel like I’m a better coach today than when I got the job last May — you continue to learn and develop as a teacher, coach, educator. I do like our personnel. This freshman class brings a lot of energy, excitement and talent to our basketball team. We have more depth than we had last year.”

On momentum from Delaware’s CAA tournament win over Hofstra

“For the group that we really invested in, in maybe the second part of the CAA season, I think it gave those guys a lot of confidence. I think you saw the benefits of a group that had played together for a little while. We invested in some young guys, young guys that will be with us for a couple of years, they really learned how to play together and kind of created a bit of synergy on the offensive and defensive ends. We have four starters back from a team that really played well in the second half of the season.”

On Ryan Daly’s record-setting freshman season

“We knew we were getting a good basketball player … but I would be lying to you if I told you I knew what we were going to get out of him … we knew he could make shots and score, but what he was able to do on the backboard, I mean, he was third in the conference in rebounding. He has an unbelievable will to win and competitive spirit. I think that rubbed off on our group.”

On Daly avoiding a “sophomore slump”

“You fear a little bit of that sophomore slump, but Ry is a competitor. I do think we have more help for him this year, that he doesn’t have to feel like he has to do it by himself. The one thing I’ve talked to him about since the end of last season is just being a more complete, efficient basketball player — trusting of his teammates. He had to do a lot for us last year, like we said, but we have some other weapons around him that he has to let the game come to him a little more.”

On Delaware’s incoming freshman class

Guard Kevin Anderson

“He’s a tall guard, he’s a facilitator, can really pass the ball, easy to play with.”

Guard Ryan Allen

“He’s kind of instant offense. I kind of refer to him as a little bit of a microwave when he comes off the bench.”

Forward Chyree Walker

“Chyree Walker is a little bit of a jack-of-all-trades, versatile forward. A guy that you could play on the wing, a guy that you could play on the front line. He’s probably our most athletic basketball player … his role for us, that we’ve tried to build up, is as a defensive stopper.”

~ The Review Sports Staff