Meet presidential candidate Nicholas Makos



Nicholas Makos.

If Makos is elected as student body president of SGA, he hopes to host more student forums and increase student involvement in SGA.

BY

Student Affairs Editor

Nicholas Makos, one of four candidates vying for the position of student body president, wants undergraduate students to know that he is ready to bring a business-oriented mindset to the Student Government Association (SGA).

“Politics is the problem with government, unfortunately, and we need a new way of thought,” Makos said. “I think that I think more like an entrepreneur.”

This aligns with his academic career as a junior studying operations management, international business studies and history. He has been actively involved with the Alfred Lerner College of Business and Economics, acting as the academic affairs senator for Lerner college for the past two years.

He also holds a position on the Lerner College Student Advisory Board, which he describes as being similar to “a small SGA for Lerner.” His Lerner College Infrastructure Improvement resolution is currently in progress, recently reaching phase two.

“I think that I have made real change that you can look back on and see,” Makos said. “I’ve passed multiple resolutions, I’ve brought multiple resolutions to the table.”

In terms of operational experience, Makos is the acting senior vice president of operations of Alpha Kappa Psi and the chief operating officer of Lazarus Rising, a non-profit organization dedicated to combating homelessness through assisting with tasks like job searches and interview preparation.

Through his leadership positions, he has learned that he prefers openness and conversation. One of his primary goals as student body president is to host more open forums and increase student awareness that SGA not only exists, but wants to hear what undergraduate students have to say.

“Let’s have more open forums, like the multicultural center for example,” he said. “A lot of students showed up to that. And you know what that showed the administration? That the students are passionate.”

In addition to creating more conversation between the student body and SGA, Makos is also hoping to make a difference in terms of carrying out SGA resolutions.

“When they [Faculty Senate] put up policies and they pass policies, they become law,” he said. “I think student government needs to work in a direction where what we pass also becomes law. Right now, the policies we pass are goodwill pieces of paper that don’t actually do anything. It’s almost a waste of the students’ time to get involved in SGA if they don’t see real implemental change.”

Makos continued by explaining that SGA “used to not really be that well known on campus” but he is optimistic that this can change. By the end of what would be his tenure, he hopes to expand SGA ’s current membership of less than 40 to over 100 by “inspiring students to get involved.”

“In the past, SGA has been very elitist and cut off from the student body,” he said. “That’s something I don’t want to see going forward.”

Instead of having students apply directly into upper-level SGA positions, he is hoping to create an entry-level position that is less of a time commitment, but can be used to foster students’ passion for student government. The idea originally failed in Senate, but he is determined to implement it in the upcoming year.

The idea of refusing to give up has become part of Makos’ personal motto.

“I believe that the best way to get an answer is to ask a question,” he said. “You’re never going to get an answer if you don’t try. And I’m willing to try; I’m willing to be told no 100 times if I get told yes once.”

In terms of platform, Makos has highlighted working on student orientation. He explained that a student’s first day at the university is significant, not only for the student but also for the university. The student does not know much about the university climate and Makos believes that introducing university policies surrounding student wellness and diversity and inclusion at that point is important.

He has also expressed strong interest in reinstating a Greek Council, the removal of which he called “detrimental,” to create a more open dialogue between Greek organizations. Without the Greek Council, he believes that there is no way to lead the organizations or pass universally agreeable policies.

“This year is pivotal,” he said. “It’s going to be a real inflection point for the Student Government Association.”