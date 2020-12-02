Men’s basketball announces non-conference opponents for 2020 season

The Delaware men’s basketball team announced five non-conference opponents on Friday, increasing the total number of games for the 2020 season.







Delaware’s originally scheduled non-conference opponents included UMBC, Delaware State, George Washington, La Salle and Navy.

As of Nov. 30, the games against UMBC and Delaware state were postponed. Both UMBC and Delaware State had complications involved with COVID-19, as originally reported by Delaware Online. The Blue Hens first game is set to be against Division II opponent Salem on Dec. 5.

The Blue Hens are still set to begin CAA play on Jan. 2 as they take on the College of Charleston.

The scheduled non-conference games for the Blue Hens are relatively close in proximity to Newark, which is a similar scheduling format to the Colonial Athletic Association’s (CAA) conference scheduling that was released last month.

The Blue Hens’ non-conference schedule sees the team traveling as far as Annapolis, Maryland to take on Navy. Limiting travel and ensuring the safety of team personnel has been the main initiative in the return to play, as seen in the CAA’s scheduling for the upcoming season.

The non-conference scheduling format is much different from the CAA’s conference schedule, as the CAA schedule has teams going head-to-head on both Saturdays and Sundays. The non-conference schedule has three games scheduled that will be played in the middle of the week.

The Blue Hens’ are coming off of a season in which they saw great success, finishing the season with a record of 22-11. Delaware’s record against CAA opponents was 11-7, which could indicate that the upcoming season will be a competitive one, as the majority of their 2020 schedule is against CAA opponents.

The new look Blue Hens will have to adjust this season after losing key players such as 2019-2020 leading scorer Nate Darling, 2019-2020 leading rebounder Justyn Mutts and starting center Collin Goss.

However, the Blue Hens are also returning key players such as starting guards Ryan Allen and Kevin Anderson, as well as forward Dylan Painter.

Last season, Delaware’s season ended in the CAA Tournament, losing to eventual champion Hofstra in the semifinals. The Blue Hens also finished fifth in the CAA after beginning the season with an overall record of 9-0. This season, Delaware will look to improve on their conference competition and improve on their 11-7 CAA record from last season.