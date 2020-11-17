Men’s basketball stops team activities, will not play in Mohegan Sun Bubbleville

Delaware men's basketball announced it's first positive COVID-19 test.



Due to a positive COVID-19 test result, the Delaware men’s basketball team will not start its non-conference play.

The men’s basketball team paused all team activities after one of its members tested positive for COVID-19 as announced on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

According to a statement put out by the athletic department, the results came from one of the team’s Tier 1 personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, staff and managers. The result was detected during surveillance testing, which is conducted three times per week by the university, according to the statement.

“Our program has been diligently following guidelines and protocols since the summer, with no positive tests until this point,” Head Coach Martin Ingelsby said in the statement. “The health and safety of everyone in our program and the local community remain our top priority.”

The men’s basketball team was preparing to start off it’s 2020 season at the Mohegan Sun Bubbleville tournament on Nov. 27 against the University of Massachusetts, followed by a Nov. 28 matchup against Siena College.

According to the statement, the entire non-conference schedule will be released on a later date.

The tournament is set to host over 30 teams, playing a total of 40 games in the span of 11 days. According to the Mohegan Sun Bubbleville webpage, the tournament will provide a “controlled environment” and follow “tribal, government, and NCAA health and safety protocols and testing requirements.”

The positive case amongst team personnel comes as COVID-19 cases are increasing across campus, the state of Delaware and the entire United States. In back-to-back weeks, the University of Delaware has seen recorded spikes in new cases among students and staff.

The university recorded 88 new cases during the week of Nov. 1, with a record 113 cases recorded during the week of Nov. 8, according to the University of Delaware COVID-19 data dashboard. The state of Delaware recorded 470 new cases on Nov. 12, the second-highest new case count in a single day. In May, the state recorded 488 positive cases in a single day.

The nation has recorded over 11 million cases of COVID-19 and over 246,000 deaths as of the publication of this article, with case counts jumping from 10 million to 11 million in the second week of November.