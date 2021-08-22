Men’s basketball to start conference play at the end of 2021

Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte/The Review

The Blue Hens 2021-2022 conference schedule is out, featuring a slate of 18 games from December to February.

Delaware men’s basketball will look to rebound from an up-and-down 2020-2021 season this upcoming winter after the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) announced its full schedule of conference games earlier this month.

The Blue Hens open conference play just days before the New Year on Dec. 29 at the University of North Carolina-Wilmington along with a trip to South Carolina to face Charleston on New Year’s Eve. Between Dec. 29 and Jan. 17 the Blue Hens will play a total of seven games — including a Martin Luther King Jr. Day game against Northeastern — before switching over to its traditional Thursday and Saturday back-to-back home or away games.

The team’s first conference matchup at the Bob Carpenter Center is on Jan. 3 against James Madison followed by a Jan. 5 game against Towson. James Madison won the CAA Regular Season Title last season before falling to Elon in the first round of the conference tournament. Delaware did not face either team last season due to COVID-19 protocols.

Delaware will visit Hofstra on Jan. 15, while Hofstra will visit Newark on Feb. 12. Hofstra continues to play spoiler to Delaware’s hopes of winning a CAA Championship. The two teams met in the past three conference tournaments with Hofstra winning all three times. Since the 2014-2015 season, Delaware has defeated the Pride only three times — all under Head Coach Martin Ingelsby.

Delaware concludes its season similar to the way it began, with Delaware hosting UNCW before the CAA Tournament begins in Washington, D.C., from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8 at the Entertainment and Sports Arena.

In the offseason, four of Delaware’s seniors — first team All-CAA center Dylan Painter, third team All-CAA guard Ryan Allen, guard Kevin Anderson and forward Anthony Ochefu — all made the decision to return with the program due to last winter’s season not counting against their eligibility. The Blue Hens also added former George Washington guard Jameer Nelson Jr. as well as forward and Delaware native Jyáre Davis from Providence.

Last season Delaware played a total of 15 games and just nine of its 18 conference games due to cancellations surrounding COVID-19. The team finished with a 5-4 record in conference and a 7-8 record overall.

Times for each game will be announced at a later date as well as Delaware’s non-conference schedule.

2021-2022 Complete Conference Schedule:

Dec. 29 at UNCW

Dec. 31 at Charleston

Jan. 3 v. JMU

Jan. 5 v. Towson

Jan. 11 at Drexel

Jan. 15 at Hofstra

Jan. 17 at Northeastern

Jan. 20 v. William and Mary

Jan. 22. v. Elon

Jan. 27 at Towson

Jan. 29 at JMU

Feb. 5 v. Drexel

Feb. 10 v. Northeastern

Feb. 12 v. Hofstra

Feb. 17 at Elon

Feb. 19 at William and Mary

Feb. 24 v. Charleston

Feb. 26 v. UNCW

Mar. 5 – Mar. 8 CAA Tournament, Washington, D.C.