Men’s golf finishes sixth at CAA Championship

Delaware placed six out of nine teams at this weekend’s CAA championships.

Despite great efforts from a couple of the team’s individual golfers, the Blue Hens men’s golf team collectively managed a sixth-place finish in the nine-team field over the weekend at the CAA Championship Tournament.

The three-round tournament took place at the Salisbury Country Club in Midlothian, Va. The cougars of the College of Charleston entered the competition as consensus favorites, having won the title in each of the past three seasons.

Senior Marc Oliveri had the best weekend of any Blue Hen, finishing the weekend with a 3-under par combined score, which was good for sole-possession of seventh place. Junior Jack Gianniny also finished with one of the top 20 overall individual scores. Gianniny’s +2 overall score pulled him into a five-way tie for 18th place when it was all said and done.

The team as a whole did not fare as well, as no other Hen was able to crack the top 30. The Hens were unable to put together a collective round of below-par golf, shooting +2, +1 and +7 for a weekend total of +10 over par. The Blue Hens finished the weekend six strokes behind fifth-place Drexel.

Overall, the end to Charleston’s dominant reign did not materialize for the Hens or any other CAA team in 2017. The Cougars started the tournament hot by shooting a blistering 14-under par as a team in the first round and were able to cruise to a 13-stroke victory over second place UNCW behind 5-under and 4-under team scores in the final two frames.

In addition to winning the team title, Charleston also boasted the best individual golfer of the tournament. Parker Derby took home the individual crown by shooting an 8-under for the weekend, beating out UNCW’s Reese McFarlane by a single stroke.

The Blue Hens will recharge and regroup over the summer before teeing-off the 2017-2018 campaign in September.