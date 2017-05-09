Men’s ice hockey accepts guilt, suspension lifted May 31



The Delaware club ice hockey team will resume team activities May 31.

Months after denying allegations of smoking marijuana during a November 2016 trip to a Colorado hotel, the suspended Delaware men’s club ice hockey team is now accepting guilt.

According to Cole Zucker, the team’s president for next year, the club team decided to no longer deny the allegations as it moved through the student conduct process.

“We accepted guilt of what happened,” Zucker said. “The school gave us a deal, they gave it to our lawyers and we looked over it and we decided it was a good agreement and we basically decided that we would sign the agreement and move forward.”

As part of the deal, the team released head coach Julian Giantonio. Their suspension is lifted May 31.

“The team will resume all organized activities beginning next academic year, operating under deferred suspension until the end of May 2019,” the university statement says.

The team has been suspended since Feb. 23 after a $100 smoking fee was billed from the Holiday Inn Express in Fort Collins, Colo. to the University of Delaware. A letter previously received by The Review noted that Senior Associate Athletic Director for Recreation Jake Olkkola called the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) to “inform the organization that [the team’s] season was being terminated.”

Prior to the suspension, the team was scheduled to play in both the conference and national tournaments.

At the time, the team denied smoking marijuana during their November trip. In their letter to Dean of Students José-Luis Riera, team captains explained that the hotel smelled of marijuana when they arrived. They labeled the suspension as a “fundamental injustice.”

The team then entered the university’s student conduct process. The proposed sanctions included maintaining the suspension through the 2017-2018 season.

A petition that went online March 16, titled “Save the University of Delaware Men’s D1 Hockey Club,” received 1,389 signatures.

“We the undersigned believe that the sanction already imposed — canceling of the team’s 2016-2017 conference and national championship appearances — was sufficiently punitive and more in line with the alleged misbehavior…it is our request and hope that the sanction be reduced to a Deferred Suspension, which allows these good works to continue,” the petition read.

The team hired an attorney as it moved through the student conduct process. Zucker said the “agreement” proposed by the school to the attorney included the the team’s acknowledgement of guilt and the release of coach Giantonio, among other stipulations.

The team chose to accept this agreement as opposed to continuing to move through the student conduct process, which Zucker said would have likely lead to a hearing.

“It’s a tough situation because the evidence that was brought to us, we had questions about,

but it’s a tough situation and it’s something that we as a leadership group made a decision on and we’re happy to have the season back,” Zucker said.

The program has a recent history of hiring their own coaches. Julian Giantonio was hired Aug. 10, 2015. Zucker could not specify when he was officially released.

Giantonio did not respond to The Review’s request for comment.

According to Zucker, the university will have the final say in hiring the team’s next head coach. The search for a new coach will begin at the end of this semester.

“We’re going to be working with the school a lot this summer to make sure that something like this never happens again,” he said.

Zucker and Olkolla have a meeting set up to “get the process moving, get everything back on track.” The team’s president said the team is officially finished with the student conduct process.

“We still have a lot of questions,” Zucker said. “I still will be meeting with the school about expectations and process moving forward, so there’s still a lot of stuff up in the air. We want to flip the page and start fresh and move forward from this fiasco.”

