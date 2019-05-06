Men’s Lacrosse ends a memorable season against Towson



Courtesy of Delaware Athletics

The 2019 men’s lacrosse team, whose strong season ended in a disappointing loss to Towson.

The Blue Hens Men’s Lacrosse team ended one of their best seasons in recent history on Thursday. They played second-seeded Towson in the first round of the CAA Tournament and suffered a bitter loss of 18-11.

Not only is this the first time since the 2011 season that Delaware has won 10 games, but it is also the first time since 2010-2011 that the Blue Hens have gone to the CAA tournament in consecutive seasons.

“We can’t thank our seniors enough for what they did for this program,” Head coach Ben DeLuca told Bluehens.com, “To achieve what we achieved this year and to reach the most wins in nearly 10 years and another year back to the CAA Tournament, it all was because of the sacrifices and dedication that senior class made for this program.”

Delaware opened the game with a 3-1 lead, holding the Towson Tigers to only one point for the first 19 minutes of the game. Following an offensive battle in the first two quarters, with a score of 5-4 in the Blue Hen’s favor, the Tigers scored three goals in the last three minutes to end the first half with a score of 7-5.

Unfortunately for Delaware, Towson opened the second half scoring the first six goals, now 13-5, and the Blue Hens would not be able to recover. Though Delaware brought the score to within three late in the third quarter at 13-8, the Tigers maintained a hold on their lead to end the game 18-11.

“This was not the way anyone in this locker room wanted this to end, but credit to Towson for making the plays and moving on in the tournament,” DeLuca said. “We battled all year and that didn’t stop tonight, unfortunately, we just didn’t play our best game, but this is something we’ll learn from and grow heading into the future for this program.”

Junior goalkeeper Matt DeLuca became the 11th in Delaware Men’s Lacrosse history to have 200 or more saves in a single season. He had 16 saves on the day, putting him at over 500 saves and eighth on the leaderboard for all-time saves in program history.

Freshman midfielder Tye Kurtz set a program record for points by a freshman with a total of 52 for the year.

Junior attackman Charlie Kitchen further extended his recording setting scoring streak to 32 consecutive games scored.

The team hopes to take this momentum into next season, especially with the help of the groundwork laid by the seniors this year.