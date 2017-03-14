Men’s lacrosse winning streak brought to cold end



Courtesy of Delaware Athletics

On one of the coldest Saturdays of the year, the men’s lacrosse team faced a tough 13-9 loss against Binghamton University, ending their four-game winning streak. The Binghamton Bearcats conquered the first quarter with a 3-1 lead, but the Delaware Blue Hens fought back in the second quarter to end the first half with a 4-4 tie.

Senior Trupert Ortlieb, the leading scorer of the game, scored three goals, one of which was converted with only a little more than 20 seconds to spare in the second quarter. This gave the Blue Hens some momentum going into the second half.

“You just go out there and do what you know you need to do,” Ortlieb said. “Hirschmann and the rest of the guys went out there and played their game, it’s a team effort.”

Senior Will Hirschmann scored the Hen’s first goal and ended the game with two assists.

Sophomore Jake Hervada won over 60 percent of the face-offs lending his teammates the opportunity to take control of the ball from the start. Hervada won the first six face-offs and went on to only let Binghamton win eight the entire game.

“I started to get in a groove after the first couple of face-offs,” Hervada said. “After starting out winning a couple, you put yourself in a good place. The guys did an awesome job with the ground balls and knowing the team’s there helps a lot.”

The Bearcats took a quick lead in the second half by gaining three points before the Blue Hens scored one. By the end of the third quarter the Hens closed the early gap to trail the Bearcats 8-7. However, Delaware could not keep the remainder of the game as close, once the Bearcats went on to score four more points in the beginning of the last quarter.

“We’re obviously disappointed, certainly have to give credit to Binghamton,” Head Coach Bob Shillinglaw said. “I knew what to expect from them, they gave exactly what was expected, they played very hard and very physical. We made a lot of mistakes and we gave more opportunities to them on offense and they took care of those opportunities. Credit to them and we need to come out and do better next week.”

This non-conference loss sent the Blue Hens to a record of 5-3 with seven more games before the CAA Tournament. The Hens next opponent is St. Joseph’s University, who has an overall record of 3-3 and an away record of 2-1. The game will be played on Saturday, March 18 at 1 p.m. at the Delaware stadium.