Men’s soccer falls to 0-3 in home opener loss against Monmouth

Courtesy of Mark Jordan/MNJ Sports

The Blue Hens men’s soccer team was shutout for the second time this season this past Tuesday versus Monmouth.

BY

Managing Sports Editor

After two road losses to Rutgers and No. 10 Seton Hall, the Blue Hens men’s soccer team lost 4-0 against Monmouth at the Stuart & Suzanne Grant Stadium.

The Monmouth Hawks (2-0-1) scored the first goal in the 38th minute, when midfielder Griffin Tomas put in his first of two goals on the night.



Less than three minutes later, Delaware’s deficit grew when junior forward Julian Gomez scored for Monmouth and gave them a 2-0 lead heading into halftime. Delaware’s best first-half opportunity — a shot on goal by freshman Orri Thorhallsson — was thwarted by Sean Murray, the Hawks’ senior goalkeeper.

Murray made two more crucial saves coming out of halftime in the 49th and 53rd minutes, off of shots by Blue Hen defenders Alvin Halley and Pedro Barbolla, respectively.

Gomez notched his second goal of the match and third goal of the season in the 72nd minute, with a kick from the left side of the pitch that landed in the opposite side of the goal.

Murray’s fourth and final save of the night was on a shot by freshman defender Einar Hardarson in the 84th minute. Tomas added insurance and a second score when he gave Monmouth a 4-0 lead in the final minute of the match.

“I’m happy we continue to score on our chances,” Monmouth head coach Robert McCourt said after the match. “Delaware is a strong program in the [Colonial Athletic Association], so this is a nice win for us.”

On Delaware’s end, junior goalkeeper Gonzalo Bartoli Pinero made two saves in his second ever game for the Blue Hens. In the team’s season opener versus Rutgers, Bartoli Pinero allowed just two goals and recorded four saves.

However, the Blue Hens have failed to put shots in the net in two of their first three games. The team’s lone two goals on the season came from Thorhallsson and sophomore forward Jordan Miller in their 4-2 loss against a ranked Seton Hall squad.

Despite an 0-3 start to the season in the non-conference portion of the schedule, head coach Ian Hennessy is confident in his team’s outlook as conference play begins.



“We knew that our non-conference was very strong, [and] it’s been good competition to serve the purpose of getting ready for conference play,” Hennessy said after the loss. “I feel bad for the group, because I think there’s more goals than we showed tonight.”

The Blue Hens will open conference play this Saturday in North Carolina versus Elon. One week later, Delaware will host James Madison in their first conference home game of the season.