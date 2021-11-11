Men’s soccer head coach Ian Hennessy not returning after 16 seasons, over 100 wins with Blue Hens

Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte/The Review

After a disappointing season featuring just two wins, the men’s soccer program will see major change following the announcement that head coach Ian Hennessy is not returning next year.

BY

Managing Sports Editor

An era of men’s soccer at the university came to an end early this week when it was announced head coach Ian Hennessy would not return to the team following his 16th season at the helm for the Blue Hens.

Hennessy’s final season at Delaware was his worst one in terms of winning percentage, with the team posting a 2-12-1 record. The team was winless in eight Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) games and scored just 20 goals in their 15 matches.

“I want to thank Ian for his commitment to the University of Delaware and the men’s soccer program,” Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation Chrissi Rawak said in a press release. “Our men’s soccer student-athletes have excelled in the classroom and in the community during Ian’s tenure at UD. At this time, we felt it was necessary for us to provide new leadership for our program.”

Last year, Hennessy guided the Blue Hens through an unorthodox spring season after their 2020 fall season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The team grabbed two wins, but also had two cancellations that shrunk their games played from seven to five.

Over 16 seasons, he led the team to a 108-138-36 record, three NCAA Tournament appearances and two CAA Championships. The team’s last conference title in 2016 was also its last season with a winning record.

An All-American during his college career at Seton Hall, Hennessy took the job after the program had nine consecutive losing seasons. Many of his assistant coaches funneled through the program into positions within Major League Soccer (MLS).

Earlier this calendar year, assistant coach Abdul Chibsah left the program to take the position of head of academy recruitment at Charlotte FC, an MLS expansion team that will begin play in 2022.

Currently, the only other coaches still with the program are John Dineen, who just served his third year as assistant coach, and Evan Prybutok, who just completed his first year as an assistant with the Blue Hens. Dineen played under Hennessy at the university from 2010-2013.

The team will have two possible returnees that received All-CAA honors earlier this week. Junior defender Aron Adalsteinsson was named to the All-CAA Third Team, while freshman forward Carlos Fernandez received an All-Rookie Team selection.

In the university’s press release, it was stated that the athletic department will immediately begin a national search for a new head coach.