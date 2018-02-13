Men’s and women’s basketball programs moving in opposite directions



The men’s basketball team is on a season-long eight game losing streak.

While the Delaware women’s basketball team jockeys for a top seed in the CAA with only six games remaining in the regular season, the Delaware men’s program, wrecked with injuries, searches for its first win in a month.

Martin Ingelsby’s squad last won on Jan. 13 and has since lost eight consecutive games, all in-conference matchups. The Blue Hens (11-16, 4-10), once a contender in the CAA with sophomore guard Ryan Daly and freshman guards Kevin Anderson and Ryan Allen forming a perennial offensive attack, now have utilized a recent rotation of only seven players after Anderson, out for the season, suffered a knee injury in December and Daly, out for several weeks, sprained his ankle in late January.

Daly suffered the injury on Jan. 25 and was ruled out for three weeks. It is unclear if he will play this Thursday at Towson, when the Hens try to avoid a ninth consecutive loss. Delaware dropped 15 consecutive games two seasons ago during the final year of Monté Ross’ tenure.

Meanwhile, the women’s team has won two in a row after dropping three of four from Jan. 21 through Feb. 4. The Blue Hens (15-8, 8-4 CAA) face CAA-leading James Madison (16-8, 12-1 CAA) this Friday in a game that, according to sophomore guard Samone DeFreese, would prove that “no one can sleep on us,” should the Hens pull off the upset. DeFreese scored 18 points and tallied 10 rebounds in the team’s win Sunday against Hofstra, while junior forward Nicole Enabosi, the likely favorite for CAA player of the year, posted her 17th double-double of the season.

First-year Head Coach Natasha Adair’s group is likely to receive a bye in the first round of the CAA tournament, which begins March 7 at Drexel University. Of the three teams currently sitting above Delaware on the CAA leaderboard, the Blue Hens split the regular season series with Elon (17-7, 9-4 CAA) and fell to Drexel (19-6, 11-2), 74-53, in the Hens’ first conference game of the season. Delaware still plays Drexel once more and James Madison twice.

The outlook is not as positive for the men’s team, although Daly’s return should help a team that has struggled to put forth consistent offensive efforts over the last few weeks. The Blue Hens now sit second to last in the CAA and will likely play in the first round of the CAA tournament, beginning March 3 from Charleston, S.C. Over the past three CAA tournaments, the men’s team has won a total of one game.

The women, searching to move out of mediocrity this season after finishing within two games either above or below .500 over the past three seasons, are one win away from tying their regular season win total from last season with six games remaining. The Blue Hens play four of their final regular season games at home.