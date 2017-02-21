Microbrewery comes to South Campus



Beer has been brewing down on south campus in the university’s very own microbrewery. Student’s learn all about this fermentation process in “Brewing and Beyond.”

Nicole Donofrio, a professor of plant and soil sciences, and Dallas Hoover, a professor of animal and food sciences, have now made three batches of beer on South Campus. The first two were pale ales, and the current one is an IPA.

However, during this go-around, the fermenter has been running too high, and they aren’t sure how the IPA is going to turn out. They are still working out the kinks.

Donofrio and Hoover teach the “ANSF 267: Brewing and Beyond” class, which is in its fourth year and teaches students about fermented food and beverages such as beer and cheese. They assembled the microbrewery last spring and have been brewing with it since the summer.

“Nicole and I are sharpening our skills as brewmasters,” Hoover says. “So when we do have students, a handful of students make beer, we know what we are doing and we understand the equipment.”

The brewery itself is product-development scaled, Hoover says, which means that, like Dogfish Head, it is where you fiddle with beer flavors before you move to producing the beer on a larger scale. The kettles in the microbrewery are about three-feet tall and two feet in diameter.

“We are not talking about the Coors Brewery in Golden, Colorado,” Hoover says. “It’s called a half barrel setup, a half a barrel is 15-and-a-half gallons.”

Brittney Anderson, a graduate student in animal science, took the class because she brews beer at home with her boyfriend. So far they have made a stout and an IPA. She is also interested in learning about the fermentation process and expanding her knowledge on beer, but didn’t know the microbrewery existed until the first day of classes.

“What’s really interesting is through this class, we are able to help out on a Saturday,” Anderson says. “Like it’s optional, but we can go down and help make a batch of beer.”

Maddie Torres, a junior pre-veterinary major, says this class was recommended by a friend, but she also wanted to learn about what causes fermentation in food, what goes into food and what bacteria is involved in the process. She says she is excited about the microbrewery.

“I think it’s so cool,” Torres says. “I know they have a microbrewery right now in the works, and the beer that they got from it is okay. So I figured that it is going to develop into something nice.”

As of now, Hoover says, the course is currently lecture-only, but he hopes it will one day expand or lead to a hands-on lab. He foresees it becoming a cheese- and beer-making class.

Until then, Donofrio and Hoover are still mastering the heaters, chillers, pumps and valves of the microbrewery, and have decided the next batch they brew will be a wheat beer.

“Nicole and I know how to make beer; I can tell you how to make beer,” Hoover says. “It’s managing the equipment and understanding the equipment. That’s where the hurdle is.”