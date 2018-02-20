Midterm elections: Why you should care



Creative Commons

The upcoming miderm elections both in Delaware and nationally are important for both political parties.

BY

Senior Reporter

For many student voters across campus, summer vacation will arrive sooner than their home state’s midterm elections. Even though these races may seem far away, midterm season officially begins in Arizona later this month and will continue until the general congressional election in November.

On both the state and national level, there is a lot at stake this midterm season, and the eventual results will have far-reaching impacts on America’s future. In terms of congressional seats available, 468 will be contested — all 435 in the House of Representatives and 33 in the Senate. The Democrat Party must defend 25 of these seats and win a few more if they want to hold at least half of the Senate seats.

On the state level, midterm elections look different depending on where they take place. While they all occur halfway into a presidential term, each state has different positions that need to be filled, depending on the number of incumbent individuals who have reached the end of their terms. The outcomes of these elections have the power to determine, and maybe even change, a state’s partisan majority.

According to The New York Times, although Delaware has historically struggled to maintain a solid political identity, it is now consistently considered a Democratic state.

Delaware’s primaries will take place in September, when a number of state congressional seats, school board chairs and other executive positions will be up for grabs.

It is expected that Delaware will adhere to its nearly two decades of Democratic voting. The results however, will ensure that certain policies are upheld and administered according to leftist ideology.

Despite this forecasting, university students, whether from Delaware or elsewhere, have the next few months to decide whether they wish to vote in their local midterms.

Dylan Tepper, a junior political science and public policy double major and secretary of the College Democrats, expressed his feelings about the importance of these elections.

“There is no doubt that this year’s midterms are more important than previous years,” said Tepper. “The first midterm is always a referendum on the incumbent and this year we are seeing a referendum of policy within the Democratic Party.”

Anabel Mason, a sophomore neuroscience major from the greater Philadelphia area, voted in the general elections but does not plan to vote at any point during the midterm season.

Mason said that, even though she is not likely to vote, she still thinks it is important for students across campus to at least be aware of the upcoming elections.

“The outcomes of these elections will directly affect us, especially now that we are adults. The decisions made by our government are not just our parents’ problems now,” Mason said.

In the past, election polls have consistently reflected the discrepancy that exists between presidential election turnout and midterm election turnout. According to FairVote.org, 20 percent more people fill out a ballot when choosing a president rather than for congressional elections.

That said, experts at the Pew Research Center suggest that the nation may once again stray from political convention this season. They predict that voter turnout will likely be higher than in years previous.

According to NBC News, “[i]n every midterm election since the Civil War, the president’s party has lost.” In other words, convention says that the Democrats will experience more wins than losses, a key factor in their hopes of regaining power.

But this year a power flip might be tough. Even if Democratic turnout is higher than usual, the party still needs to take a near landslide victory in the House in order to take the majority, NBC News reported.

With all of this at stake for the future of Congress, along with a need for the Democratic Party to consolidate its key policies, university students are still expected to watch (or not watch) from the sidelines.

“I can’t sugarcoat it,” Tepper said. “College students, especially those at the university, really cannot be relied on to be politically active. The culture here barely exists.”