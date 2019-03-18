Milk and money (and more)

Sam Ford/THE REVIEW

According to professor Tanya Gressley, farms have been working to foster a relationship with their community by hosting events with local families.

Just a century ago, it seemed like everyone had a connection to their local farm. Today, that bond has been broken: According to Tanya Gressley, only about 2 percent of Americans work in agriculture.

Accompanying this disconnect is an astounding ignorance toward the issues facing modern farming. Food is readily bought and consumed without much thought, and customers often do not contemplate the origins of their food, or how it makes its journey from the earth to their dinner plate.

With each piece of produce purchased, or every carton of milk grabbed off grocery-store shelves, there is an intricate story of environmental consciousness and agricultural innovation. Gressley, a professor in the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, believes that one of the largest problems facing contemporary dairy production lies with economics.

“The profit margin for dairying continues to go down,” Gressley says. “The cost of producing milk is higher than the cost that it is selling for. As we’ve gone to more global economies, dairy prices fluctuate up and down. It used to be little fluctuations, and now it’s big.”

While the dairy industry faces issues on an economic front, it also faces environmental issues. Cows are major producers of methane, a one-carbon gas that Gressley says animals “can’t get anything from.”

Ruminants — including cows, goats and sheep — are animals with bacteria in their stomachs that allow them to convert otherwise useless, fibrous material into energy. While most of this bacteria is helpful, some bacteria ends up producing methane, which represents a loss of energy for the cow.

However, Gressley has found that many farmers have begun taking initiative in reducing methane production.

“As we’ve modernized agriculture, one thing we’ve done is increase productive efficiency,” Gressley says. “We basically feed them better, and the byproduct of that is reduced methane per unit of milk production.”

Similarly, crop production has the potential to produce gases that are dangerous to the environment and the plants themselves. Danielle Mikolajewski, a senior plant science major and the treasurer of Future Farmers of America (FFA), a registered student organization (RSO) that encourages leadership through agriculture, says that many of America’s most popular crops use up valuable resources.

“Corn, wheat and rice are our top-three grain consumption crops,” Mikolajewski says. “Corn and rice take a lot of water, so maybe cutting back on those, or [planting] grains that need as much water [would be helpful]. We could grow the same about for less resources.”

Mikolajewski also believes that the world’s population will graduatually move toward a more plant-based diet, though she does not think that meat will be completely eliminated. According to Mikolajewski, livestock like cattle use up a lot of time, effort and resources, and this energy could be devoted elsewhere when trying to feed Earth’s growing population.

Mikolajewski points out that shifting to a legume-heavy diet would be environmentally beneficial.

“Legumes are nitrogen-fixing, so we don’t have to add nitrogen to the soil,” Mikolajewski says. “If you switch between corn and legumes [in fields] each year — or something like that — the legumes will recycle the nitrogen.”

Still, farms face concerns about their local ties.

Mason Willey, a senior medical diagnostics major whose parents run a produce chain in Delaware, echoes Mikolajewski’s concerns on the relationship between water-usage and crops.

“I have heard about a huge problem in water pollution,” Willey says. “A lot of nutrients in the soil are depleted really quickly because they plant the same things over and over. When they do that, and replace it with a lot of fertilizer, it ends up in streams and polluting the waterways.”

Yet, despite the environmental and economic issues that the agriculture industry is facing today, there is still a shortage of personal relationships between farmers and their communities. While this problem is far from solved, Gressley emphasizes that many local farms are attempting to reach out to their neighbors.

“They invite people to events on their farm so they can see that this is what a farm is, and teach parents and kids about it,” Gressley says. “Everyone has a personal relationship with their food.”