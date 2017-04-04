More air, please: Oxygen bars, the new de-stress trend



Oxygen bars’ effects may not be as real as everyone thinks.

Coconut, chamomile or even vanilla-flavored air could possibly relax, energize and cure you of a hangover — at least according to oxygen bar vendors. As the latest trend in college relaxation, it could just be the new puppy therapy or yoga retreat session.

A press release from oxygen bar company Airheads, which has been renting the bars out since 1998, says the products can help students meditate, relax and find relief from stress. They also say that colleges are using these bars for Homecoming Weekend, Greek life events, student orientation and concerts.

Recently, the Student Programming Advisory Board (SCPAB) had an oxygen bar on campus – during midterms, a peak time for student distress. Ilana Valins, sophomore programmer for SCPAB and communications interest major who helped put on the event, says the idea was to help relax students before spring break.

When she tried the oxygen bar, she was surprised.

“You put little things in your nose, and I expected it to shoot air in your nose,” Vallins says. “But you actually just smell the scent that you pick, and it’s really just relaxing.”

Lawrence McNutt, a sophomore, also tried the oxygen bar. He sampled the coconut and serenity flavors, and says he felt calmer afterward.

“Then I saw people with the respirators in their noses and I was like, ‘Oh my god, what the heck are they doing?’” McNutt says.

Senior Daniel Polo tried the beach flavor. The international relations major says it felt dumb at first, as he did not initially feel any effects. However, he says the oxygen gradually hit him after about five minutes at the bar.

“I had a headache before, and now it’s not as bad, it’s kinda like you feel more relaxed,” Polo says. “Maybe it’s like a placebo effect.”

In fact, an article by Everydayhealth says the effects of the oxygen may be in users’ heads. Dr. Edelman, cited in the article, is the senior scientific advisor for the American Lung Association, as well as a professor of preventative medicine, internal medicine, physiology and biophysics at the State University of New York at Stony Brook. He says the only people who need more oxygen are athletes doing vigorous exercise.

The article also said there is no correlation between oxygen and relief from hangovers.

A potential risk of receiving pure oxygen for 24 hours is “shock lung,” but the oxygen bars only offer air at 40 percent and are administered for no longer than five to 20 minutes. Too much oxygen can also cause those with emphysema to stop breathing.

Although there appears to be no real health benefits from using an oxygen bar, all three people who spoke to The Review after SCPAB’s event said it was fun, and they would do it again.

“I would say if people are putting on a type of relaxation event or they are in a place that has an oxygen bar, I would say try it,” Vallins says. “It’s definitely a unique thing you are not going to find everywhere.”