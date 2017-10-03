Morton and Schroeder lead Blue Hens into conference play



Courtesy of Delaware Athletics

Defenseman John Schroeder works on the sideline in Delaware’s draw to William & Mary.

Despite losing leaders Guillermo Delgado, Jaime Martinez and Ben Sampson to graduation at the conclusion of last year’s season, junior goalie Todd Morton and junior defenseman John Schroeder have their sights set on another CAA tournament title game.

“I mean, we always expect to win,” Morton said. “That’s Ian’s philosophy and I think that’s ours as players as well. We always come in and are expected to compete for a championship and this year is no different. We got a bunch of new guys, but are expected to do well.”

Last season, Delaware played in its fourth straight CAA championship Delgado, Martinez and Sampson led the team to beat William and Mary 2-1 to advance to the NCAA tournament. The Blue Hens ultimately lost, however, to Providence 2-0 in the first round.

“Last year was a mostly older squad, this year there are a lot of new pieces, lot of young players as well and that can be unpredictable,” Schroeder said. “The big thing with this conference is that it’s unpredictable and any team can win it in any given year, so as long as we are putting ourselves in good positions in terms of the tournament, maybe hosting a game, anything can happen. I think we have a really positive group this year.”

The team is 5-2-2 on the season and battled William and Mary on Sunday to a 1-1 draw. Schroeder recorded his first goal of the season, while Morton recorded two saves. Morton is widely considered amongst his peers as one of Delaware’s most influential members out on the field.

“Todd is a task leader,” Head Coach Ian Hennessy said. “When you have a leader, statistical as influential as he is, the young guys are looking to him for leadership.”

Morton became involved with soccer at the age at 12, first playing striker and eventually making the switch to goalie. He looks up to his older brother Kyle Morton, who was the staple of the JMU defense from 2014-2016. Earlier this year, Kyle Morton signed a professional contract with the Rochester Rhinos, and Todd Morton would like to follow in his footsteps.

“Ideally I would like to play after,” Morton said. “Anything could happen with stuff going on off the field and on the field.

Morton started all 21 games last season for Delaware, while helping lead the team to win a CAA championship. The West Chester, Pa. native will become the winningest goalie in program history with one more win. He also needs just five more shutouts this season to tie the program record of nine.

Although Morton gets much of the credit for the success of the defensive unit, he tributes Schroeder for being a vocal leader for the team.

“He’s one of the hardest workers I have ever seen, let alone his skills,” Morton said. “He has led by example and been professional in the way he does things and you can tell that he really cares about what he does.”

Schroeder was born in England, but raised in Houston. He became familiar with Delaware after attending the Philadelphia Union Academy. Partaking in this program is considered to be a true accomplishment for a soccer player.

Schroeder is a player of habit: before every game, he has a cup of coffee, puts his left sock and cleat on first and typically listens to the same two songs before going out onto the pitch.

“John is coming into his own as a leader,” Hennessy said. “He been fantastic for us on and off the field. Everything about him speaks of professionalism and obviously the quality he has coming from the Philadelphia Union has really blossomed this year.”

Both Morton and Schroeder see the Blue Hens as contenders for the CAA championship this season.

“Hofstra now is kinda like our home away from home since we have gone there the last two years for the tournament finals,” Schroeder said. “I just remember my freshman year — the heartbreak of losing in a final.”

The Blue Hens will play their next game against Penn on Oct. 4 at Stuart & Suzanne Grant Stadium. There, Delaware looks to turn the tides against Hofstra on Oct. 7 after a history of difficult losses to the Pride in the past, including a 2-1 loss last season in conference play and a loss in the 2015 CAA Championship.