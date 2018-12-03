Mosaic gets festive: Holiday films & tunes edition



It’s finally December which means that we can all take out our ugly Christmas sweaters, bake those amazing Pillsbury cookies, listen to “All I Want For Christmas Is You” a billion times and watch reruns of “Elf” every weekend.

The celebration and festivities of all the different holidays during this season is what helps finals week and awful, windy weather go by faster. And what better way to jump into that holiday cheer than snuggling up at home watching classic films and listening to holiday tunes?

Below is Mosaic’s curated list of our favorite films and tunes to get everyone into the holiday spirit.

Films

1. “‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ never fails to center me during the hectic holiday season of bustling consumerism and remind me of what is truly important. Each year my family gathers together to watch it and it often ends in joyously mimicking Pig-Pen’s glorious dance moves.” – Edward Benner

2. “My favorite holiday memory is staying up late with my family and watching ‘A Nightmare Before Christmas’ while opening up one present at the strike of midnight. Whenever I watch the movie it reminds me of my childhood, when everything was so easy.” – Cam A. Johnson

3. “Not only do I credit ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’ for inventing the concept of the ‘diss track’ (‘You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch’), but it also inspired a fever-dreamish editorial cartoon last December.” – Olivia Mann

Tunes

1. “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”: “It embodies all the parts of the Christmas season that makes this time of year so beautiful and comfy.” – Christine McIntosh

2. “All I Want For Christmas Is You” by My Chemical Romance: “Although it’s not as good as the Mariah Carey classic, it really appealed to my angsty, sixteen-year-old heart. One of my best friends and I used to BLAST this in her car, and it brings back a lot of nostalgia and memories of our friendship.” – Bianca Thiruchittampalam

3. “December” by Ariana Grande: “My sister and I absolutely adore the entire Christmas and Chill album by Ariana, but this is definitely our favorite song. Every December since it came out, we play the entire album non-stop, especially this song!” – Bianca Thiruchittampalam

4. “Santa Tell Me” by Ariana Grande: “I listened to this song for 8 consecutive hours a couple of Christmases back. I just couldn’t stop.” – Caleb Owens