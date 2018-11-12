Mosaic reviews The Addams Family: The Musical



The cast of The Addams Family: The Musical.

“I don’t mind the part about being locked up,” Wednesday Addams, played by Jackie Cotumaccio, said.

This line, such as many others, heavily played with sexual undertones in The Addams Family: The Musical produced by Harrington Theatre Arts Company (HTAC) and directed by Chelsea Kirnum.

The musical, open to the public, ran over the past two weeks in Perkins Student Center’s Bacchus Theater. The plot revolved around a hidden wedding engagement between the family’s only daughter, Wednesday Addams, played by Jackie Cotumaccio, and Lucas Beineke, an ordinary boy from Oklahoma, played by Tony Burgos Jr. While this love unfolded throughout the play, another compelling relationship captured the audience’s attention.

Gomez and Morticia Addams’ relationship was portrayed as passionate, animated and highly sensual. The audience reacted with uncontained laugher to the sexual innuendos used by Gomez Addams, played by Ron Phillips.

“You need to love your wife… many times a day,” Gomez Addams, when describing how a proper marriage should work, said. “My wife is a duchess in the parlor and a genius in the kitchen. Oh, and a gymnast in the bedroom.”

Phillips did a fabulous job of creating a witty, yet lovable persona for Gomez Addams.

As a complement to his character, Kylie Boggs played Morticia Addams. While Morticia Addams was described as a “genius in the kitchen,” Boggs herself could be described as a genius in the world of theatre. Her performance was truly captivating, from her alluring personality to her spot-on facial expressions and physical movements. She took on the identity of Morticia Addams.

Additionally, many of the other actors from HTAC also have ample experience in the business. The incredible vocals and exciting presentation of Wednesday Addams by Cotumaccio demonstrates just exactly why Cottumacio has performed in Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center and Madison Square Garden.

While HTAC has produced countless shows at the university, they are always open to welcoming newer talent. Burgos, a sophomore studying vocal performance and communications, made his HTAC debut as Beineke.

Rachel Barton, a sophomore at the university, said after the show, “whoever played Lucas kept me laughing the entire time. I couldn’t help but fall in love with his character.”

Burgos has an already impressive musical career as an independent singer and soloist for one of the university’s a cappella groups, Vocal Point. Adding to his music career, he says that he is so thankful and excited for the opportunity to expand his acting experience even further.

Overall, with a rich combination of live music, entertaining special effects and set work and a very talented cast and crew, The Addams Family exceeded my expectations for a college-produced musical.