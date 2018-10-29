Mosaic tries something new: Drunk haikus



All in a night’s work.

BY

Professional Haiku Lover

In the spirit of Mosaic’s DRUNK issue and as a professional lover of haikus, I took it upon myself to write haikus while drunk. What follows is a night’s work.

Homecoming

Sixteen, thirty-four

thirty-six. Yes I know how

to watch The Football.

Cold

There are five fingers

in these cozy black mittens.

Also, alcohol.

Hidden

How is there alco-

hol, you ask? Well, there is a

secret compartment.

Sorority

Sometimes, family.

For a family too far

away from here. Cute.

Thoughts on Haikus

It is really hard

to count five, seven, then five

with sangria in hand.

Tailgating

Little blond people

smile at me and say that I’m

always welcome here. 🙂



More thoughts on Haikus

The art of writing

drunk comes from not correcting

All of yoru mistake.

Mountain Dew

Is not a very

delicious drink to dirnk, but

It gets the job done.

The Barn

Not really sure why

this seems so appealing to

me, although it is.

Halloweekend

A good way to min-

imize drunken mistakes is

by combining 2.

Halloweekend cont’d

Holidays into

one weekend, but I’m not sure

it’s working too well.

Juice

Fruit dangles in juice

like some people dangle their

sadness in the air.

Intelligence

Is it really nec-

essary for you to tell

me, again, you’re smart?

Dialogue

Occurs between me

and her, thank you for asking.

Get away from here.

Fanny Pack

A convenient

way to pretend I am not

the biggest mom friend.

Poetry

It’s not writing love

And dreams and hopes and feelings.

It’s expressing them.

Yes1 Pease!

I would love some more

Sangria, but maybe it’s

Not the best choice now.

Plants

Five little cacti

sit on my windowsill, still.

Taunting my brown thumb.

20

Honestly was my

age of enlightenment, I

miss the good old days.

Friendships

Usually require

people to stay in contact

with each other, yeah?

Trees

Little red gardens

Of brown tall stalks, barks like hedge-

hog back-protection.

Stubbed toes

Worse than the time you

walked into her, by the pole.

worse every time.

Colors

Red is a symbol

of power. No wonder we

are blue and yellow.