Mosaic tries something new: Going to Grottos during a pandemic

A handful of reporters have noticed sizable crowds at Grottos on weekend nights, despite the pandemic. We investigated our emotions at Grottos.



The Main Street fixture is alive and well in the age of pandemic.

Managing Mosaic Editor

Managing Mosaic Editor

There are two constants in this universe: the inevitability of death and the strength of one’s opinions on the quality of the pizza from Grotto Pizza.

With the ongoing pandemic preventing much in the way of the full university party experience, we’ve found ourselves asking a simple question with horrifying implications: why in the world are so many people going to Grotto’s?

To find our answer we knew we would need to head into the belly of the beast. What follows is a recap and review of our visit to Grotto Pizza at 5:30 p.m. on a Thursday evening.

Bianca: There is an ugly truth I must admit: I have been twenty one for almost three months and I’ve never been to Grotto Pizza. I understand part of the experience of Grottos is sweaty bodies pressed up against each other while mid 2010’s music blares — something that can’t happen given the pandemic — so I thought that it was best to wait until the pandemic was over to fully experience Grotto’s. However, the curiosity got the best of me, and I ended up in the bar area of Grottos with my Co-Managing Mosaic Editor, Danny Zang, instead of writing a five page paper I had due at 11:59 that night.

Danny: Because Grottos prides itself on authentically Italian cuisine, I couldn’t help but compare it to my own month-long trip to Italy this past January. The vibe was intoxicating as soon as we entered. As we were seated by perhaps the most Chad-like waiter ever hired, I took note of the full scope of what I was seeing. A lone man sat at the bar drinking a beer, a thousand TV screens clamoring for my attention, Train’s “Drops of Jupiter” playing softly on the jukebox — I was blown away.

Bianca: For a second there I thought that he was playing a caricature. Also, none of the music seemed like it was from beyond 2013. It was like being stuck in middle school/Chad hell. Danny and I both ordered a bruschetta for our appetizer and then personal pizzas for our meal. I made the regrettable choice — keep in mind that I had a paper due at 11:59 that night — of ordering a tequila tonic. They had a special name for it, but I can’t remember it.

Danny: The next song that played was “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” by Green Day. I entered into an immediate depression as I shoveled a tomato, onions and herbs mix onto my piece of crusty bread.

Bianca: Don’t forget about when “Apple Bottom Jeans” played. Also, the bruschetta was DIY? Like you had to assemble it yourself.

Danny: The bruschetta was alright. Nothing compared to the food I had in Italy when I went to Italy in January (I went to Italy).

Bianca: I ordered tequila tonic not because I like it or anything but because Grottos had no drink menu. It was like a secret club where you had to know your drink order before you came. I couldn’t even find a drink menu on the walls. Before I had gone to Grottos, my friend told me that she always ordered the tequila tonic, so I was pretty much forced into ordering the only drink I knew existed.

Danny: After making small talk for a good 15 to 20 minutes, our Chad returned with the pizza we ordered. I’ve had mixed experiences with Grottos food products, namely their cheese. When I was eleven I almost choked on a piece of mozzarella from their fried mozzarella appetizer. Every day I live in fear. The pizza was alright. Nothing compared to the food I had in Italy when I went to Italy in January (I went to Italy).

Bianca: Also, I would like to mention that the Grottos was entirely empty. There was one guy in all camo chugging a beer and some girls outside doing homework (?). Later on, a bunch of girls came in, fully dressed up, to drink in the empty restaurant to the tune of “Your Love is My Drug” by Kesha. The lack of company didn’t matter, though, because there were at least fifteen TVs on each wall. I think they were playing baseball games. Or something. At this point, I was beginning to get a little tipsy because our Chad had poured a lot of tequila in my drink.

Danny: It was at this point in our evening I started to deeply consider the circumstances one must endure to visit Grottos on a busy night. I have never shown psychopathic tendencies so I personally cannot speak to the reasoning, and despite my prized University of Delaware learning experience, I cannot possibly begin to understand it. I would go somewhere else or simply order in.

Bianca: In all honesty, the Grottos made me a little depressed. I felt like I had wasted my dinner on the pizza, which wasn’t awful at the time I had it. The next morning, I ate the pizza for breakfast and was constipated all day.

Danny: I never felt like this in Italy, personally.

Bianca: Please stop saying you went to Italy.

Danny: My Italian experiences inform my entire being. Without my month-long study abroad

trip, I am nothing.

Bianca: Fair. Our Chad came back with the bill after about twenty minutes of us chatting. We reminisced on our exes, which seemed very fitting given the depressing atmosphere of Grottos.

Danny: Overall Grottos was better than I expected it to be. I was able to partially overcome my near-death-experience-driven bias against the chain. As a Delaware native who believes that there are too many Grottos in this world I consider this a win.

Bianca: The food wasn’t bad! And the drink got me suitably tipsy, tipsy enough that I walked into Morris Library that night feeling like I was floating. (In case you’re wondering, I did finish my paper).

As another Delaware Native, I have vague memories of my friend’s mom taking me there after my friend and I went to Plato’s Closet together, (I know, so suburban) and I ended up hating that godforsaken sauce swirl. It didn’t make sense to me.

Overall, I emerged from Grottos feeling like a true Chad. And if I can’t get anything out of my experience at the University of Delaware, at the minimum, I should get to feel like a Chad once.

Danny: Nothing compared to the experiences I had in Italy when I went to Italy in January (I went to Italy).