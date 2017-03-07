Mosaic tries something zen



Alana searches for zen and inner peace in the App Store.

I have never been very good at meditation. In yoga class, I am the person who closes their eyes, but keeps them open a sliver — to check out the competition, of course. Why does that guy look so calm? How did he find his inner peace? And how can I steal it from him?

Okay, so I’m not the Dalai Lama yet.

I have always had issues with handling anxiety and high stress levels. Amongst my efforts to become more zen, I have tried meditation, yoga and eating a lot of chocolate. While yoga and exercise have been helpful, I have never been able to meditate longer than a minute before giving up.

I started doing research on amateur meditation. What I found seemed so simple, so obvious. If you don’t know how to meditate on your own quite yet, try guided meditation by an app. After extensive research, I decided on an app called Headspace. I would like to say I made my decision based on hard facts and reading a lot of reviews. But ultimately, it came down to this: the meditation sessions were going to be guided by a man with a British accent, Andy Puddicombe. I figured, what could possibly be more soothing than that?

As day one commenced, I settled in comfortably, prepared to rock this meditation session. The app allows you 10 days of free sessions, and each session is 10 minutes long. After the first 10 days, you can either pay $12.95 a month or purchase the lifetime package for $419.95. After all, what’s more calming than spending your money to learn how to be calm?

The first session went as you might expect. I found myself wondering how much time had passed and felt my fingers twitching with the desire to reach over to my phone. Petticombe made it sound so simple. Don’t latch onto any thought, just let them pass you by. Obsessing over thoughts is my forte, and now this guy was telling me to just simply let go?

On day three, the session began with a short animated video clip. With Petticombe still narrating, you see a cartoon figure sitting on a bench beside a bustling road. The cars, he explained, are all of your thoughts and feelings. The cartoon figure then jumps up to stop a line of oncoming cars. Then, he leaps into the other lane, trying to chase another car. The result is a series of cars crashing into one another and the cartoon man looking extremely stressed out. This, Petticombe said, is what happens when your mind tries to latch onto every thought that passes through.

“Training the mind is often quite different than what people imagine it to be,” Petticombe says in the animation. “Training our mind is about changing out relationship with the passing thoughts and feelings, learning to view them with a little more perspective and when we do this, we naturally find a place of calm.”

A majority of the sessions consisted of simply counting my breaths: one with the inhale and two with the exhale. I found myself looking forward to the 10 minutes at the end of the day when a British man would tell me to sit on a bench and watch my thoughts go by without worry.

I know that I will never be able to slow my mind completely. Worrying is part of who I am. But taking a few minutes, just 10 minutes, at the end of the day to focus on yourself and your own mental health, can truly be a saving grace.

No, I do not plan on spending $419.95 on a meditation subscription. However, there are a multitude of different meditation apps that exist. The app “Simply Being,” for instance, charges $1.99 for unlimited access.

Meditating is something anyone can do. While I may not be ready to sit on a Tibetan mountain amongst a group of zen monks, I do feel that I am on my way to being able to control my thoughts, and finding my own inner peace — without having to steal it from that guy in yoga who can annoyingly do an awesome headstand while looking totally composed at the same time.