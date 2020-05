Mosaic’s Playlist of the Week: 04/24/2020

Courtesy of Creative Commons/THE REVIEW

This week’s playlist includes Hayley Williams, Vitamin C, Lil Dicky and more.



1. “Anime World” by Sahbabii | Bianca Thiruchittampalam, Managing Mosaic Editor

2. “The Next Episode” by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg | Bianca Thiruchittampalam, Managing Mosaic Editor

3. “Pillow Talking” by Lil Dicky ft. Brain | Bianca Thiruchittampalam, Managing Mosaic Editor

4. “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris” by Hayley Williams | Alexis Carel, Managing News Editor

5. “Hey Sun” by HYUKOH | Alexis Carel, Managing News Editor

6. “Roundabout” – 2003 Remaster by Yes | Sam Ford, Visual/Layout Editor

7. “Drunk Again” by Reel Big Fish | Sam Ford, Visual/Layout Editor

8. “What a Day That Was – Live; Edit” by Talking Heads | Danny Zang, Senior Reporter

9. “In the Heat of the Night” – Live by Quincy Jones & Mick Hucknall | Danny Zang, Senior Reporter

10. “Cool” by Dua Lipa | Danny Zang, Senior Reporter

11. “Ashten White” – EP by Ashten White | Victoria Calvin, Copy Desk Chief

12. “Supernova Girl (Z3 Remix)” by Kristian Rex | Victoria Calvin, Copy Desk Chief

13. “Graduation (Friends Forever)” by Vitamin C | Victoria Calvin, Copy Desk Chief