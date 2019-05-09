Mosaic’s playlist of the week

Edward Benner/THE REVIEW

Mosaic assembled the definitive summer playlist for all your listening needs.

It’s approaching that time of year again — summer. The ungodly heat, sunburns, mosquito bites and overcrowded beaches all add to its peculiar charm. Whether you’re staked out indoors avoiding the world or casting off your shoes and being an “adventurer,” you’ll need the perfect soundtrack. Fear not, Mosaic has you covered with the definitive list of summer bops for the 2019 season.

“Surf’s Up” by The Beach Boys — Evan Tridone, Senior Reporter

“Depreston” by Courtney Barnett — Evan Tridone, Senior Reporter

“Gronlandic Edit” by of Montreal — Evan Tridone, Senior Reporter

“Space-Wars (feat. Sporting Life)” by Onyx Collective — Edward Benner, Music & Society Editor

“Contact” by Big Thief — Edward Benner, Music & Society Editor

“Peach” by Kevin Abstract — Edward Benner, Music & Society Editor

“Magic in the Hamptons” by Social House ft. Lil Yachty — Bianca Thiruchittampalam, Managing Mosaic Editor

“Rollercoaster” by Bleachers — Bianca Thiruchittampalam, Managing Mosaic Editor

“No Problem” by Chance the Rapper ft. 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne — Bianca Thiruchittampalam, Managing Mosaic Editor

“MILK” by BROCKHAMPTON — The Mosaic Staff <3