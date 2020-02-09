Mosaic’s super accurate horoscopes



Courtesy of Creative Commons/THE REVIEW

You don’t need a fortune teller when Mosaic can provide super accurate horoscopes for the astrologically curious.

Aquarius: If there’s a time to bring out your crystals, it’s now. To save yourself from actually being vulnerable around people, sleep with rose quartz and moonstones underneath your pillow every night. That should solve your crippling depression and lack of sense of self.

Pisces: The winter has been a bit of a disappointment, especially since there was barely any snow. Don’t worry though because this semester won’t be so upsetting, probably.

Aries: All you want in life is Roots but only have money to pay for books. Oh well, you probably don’t need books anyway.

Taurus: You’ve been avoiding something inevitable: purchasing Cats on iTunes and finally watching it. You have to do it. It’s your calling.

Gemini: It’s time to put your two faces to action this semester but just don’t use your powers for evil. Everyone already hates Geminis, so don’t make it worse for us.

Cancer: You’ve seen “Cats” but cannot forget those memories. You can never trust another movie, but “Mulan” will be coming out soon, so it’s time to forget that Rebel Wilson ate cockroaches with human faces, no matter how hard it is to forget.

Leo: You’ve been eyeing up that extra large box of condoms on Amazon for a while now, so just do it. Buy the box. Not because you need it, but because then the ads will stop popping up on your quizlets.

Virgo: Please invest in a planner.

Libra: You don’t have a date for Valentine’s Day, but you do have four dogs and three cats waiting at home for your call.

Scorpio: Think about the fact that you are probably the product of Valentine’s Day sex.

Sagittarius: It’s only been a few days since you’ve been back in school, and yet six bikers almost ran over you. At least you brought extra band-aids this semester.

Capricorn: You desperately need to buy books, but keep procrastinating since the lines are extra long this semester. RIP Lieberman’s Bookstore.