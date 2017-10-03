“The Mountaintop”: Speak by love, die by hate



Creative Commons

Mr. Luther King Jr.’s last night is told solely through the view of a motel room.

BY

SENIOR REPORTER

A peach-colored and sparsely furnished ‘60s motel room creates the setting of the Resident Ensemble Player’s (REP) production of Katori Hall’s “The Mountaintop.” With zero scene changes and only two characters, the show seems rather simplistic at the start, but quickly, the story begins to unfold.

The show delves into the fictional reimagining of the night before Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s death. It highlights his major contributions to the Civil Rights Movement, but more than that, it humanizes and honors a person who dedicated his life to being the spirit and face of a movement.

The show is directed by Walter Dallas, whose specific directing choices created an extraordinarily immense atmosphere for a show so small. The REP’s studio theatre, an intimate black box in the round, where the audience faces each other, serves to keep everything close and focused. It is as if the audience is in the motel room witnessing the events firsthand. The audience is only privy to what is going on inside King’s motel room, unable to see the chaos that is ensuing outside in ‘60s America.

The costumes never change and the set never changes. There are only two characters in the entire play, but these elements are precisely what make the show so captivating. With only one other person talking beside King, the audience become privy to who King was as a person: his thoughts, ideas and fears. The play allowed King to become more than just a public figure we learn about in classroom and history books..

“The Mountaintop,” is the story of King and Camae, a sharp motel maid. Later in the story, Camae is revealed to be an angel sent on her first mission: to bring King over to the other side. King isn’t ready for this, naturally, as an individual with such ambition, which is where the show takes flight. The raw acting of REP actors Hassan El-Amin, who plays King and Antoinette Robinson, Camae, is skillful. The pair does not skip a beat. They feed off of each other’s energy and emotion creating the perfect blend.

The show is a testament to King’s life, and not just the King who had a dream, but the man beyond that as well. It shows his flaws as a human being and his feeling of responsibility toward the Civil Rights Movement. The play takes place after King has just delivered his famous Mountaintop speech, which ironically discusses the possibility of his early death. At the play’s start, he has become the figurehead for the Civil Rights Movement and he has become an icon in public speaking and preaching for nonviolent reform.

Camae and King banter back and forth about how King is not ready to die, for who will pick up the “baton” once he is gone? “Speak by love, die by hate,” is a line that Camae repeats throughout the show. It is a line that highlights the love King preached, and the hate that he endured for preaching nonviolent change and equality.

The show’s ending sends a progressive message, with the use of flashing lights to show King the future after his assassination. A short slideshow plays with photos of all that has ensued since the day of his assasination, concluding with the powerful reveal of former President Barack Obama. It is a powerful moment where King is able to witness all of these immense achievements of the African-American community after his untimely death.

Ultimately, the story goes that one man can’t do it all. And while King ran with his baton further and broader than any activist at the time, pushing the movement forward peacefully and with love, his death only sparked the fire to burn brighter in those who followed him. “The Mountaintop,” is a beautifully well done show with a powerful message and extremely talented actors.

The show runs until Oct. 8, and each performance concludes with a brief talk- back session with Et-Amin and Robinson. It would be a wonderfully informative way to spend a night.