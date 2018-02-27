Movie Review; “Black Panther”



The "Black Panther" promo and launch poster.

“Black Panther” is not your usual Marvel film — it has minimal references to the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), its protagonist has a lot of help and many of the characters are new to the franchise.

Visually, “Black Panther” is an aesthetic feast, with most of the servings coming in the form of Wakanda itself. As the film takes the characters there for the first time, the projected holographic image of a barren savannah gives way to a techno-African eden, where striking futuristic buildings made with the invaluable metal vibranium blend seamlessly with natural flora and fauna. Colorful, traditional open markets sit just underneath slick-looking maglev trains and spaceships, some resembling tribal masks, freely zip around overhead in a background that would feel at place in the prequel trilogy of “Star Wars.” The scenery does lack at times though, though it is not a major detriment to the film, by any means. In a scene where the five major tribes of Wakanda are shown, the tribes are identified almost exclusively by the single color each wears, with almost no differentiation in the style of clothing. In a movie as visually sumptuous as this one, designating a single color for each tribe is a lazy creative choice.

CGI was also skimped on a bit, as some fight scenes featured sloppy transitions between the actors and stunt doubles with the digitally rendered sequences. CGI issues aside, the action scenes are exhilarating and well-choreographed. T’Challa’s fighting style as the Black Panther is a unique fusion of animalistic strikes and martial arts prowess. Oddly enough, much of T’Challa’s fighting is done out in the open, which contrasts with his lesser-used stealth tactics that the hero’s namesake implies.

Director Ryan Coogler has succeeded in other areas that Marvel has previously struggled with, namely the introduction of racially diverse, non-token characters. From Chadwick Boseman as protagonist Black Panther/King T’Challa to Martin Freeman as Agent Ross (even if his necessity in the film is questionable), all characters are played with confidence and add real depth to the film. Standouts include Danai Gurira as Okoye, the head of Wakanda’s royal guard, whose seriousness, intensity and extreme loyalty to her position and the throne play brilliantly against the more easy-going characters. Letitia Wright plays Shuri, T’Challa’s tech-genius sister, who hilariously and effectively balances teasing her brother and leading Wakanda’s scientific advancements. Perhaps most important is Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger, who delivers one of the most grounded and well-realized villains in the MCU’s history. The past few years have seen Marvel films fall into the cliche of amoral, pure evil villains who are all too easy to root against. With Killmonger, his troubled past and history of being slighted by those in power are humanizing and relatable, and make his motivations and anger throughout the film able to be sympathized with.

The characters contribute to another of “Black Panther’s” greatest strengths: its story. The film quickly establishes an interesting and well-paced plot, one that not only entertains, but offers poignant social commentary on contemporary issues. What starts as a quest to reclaim some of Wakanda’s precious metal, vibranium, and the thief responsible, ends up a world-sprawling adventure to protect Wakanda that addresses issues like race, the powerful versus the oppressed, social justice and responsibility. Killmonger’s emotional background of poverty and discrimination serves as the foil to Wakanda’s long history of power and uncontested flourishment. As a hyper-advanced civilization using their technology to masquerade as a third-world country, Wakanda ignored the suffering of black people and Africa for centuries in the interest of keeping their power and resources a secret. In the film’s final act, forces like Killmonger cause T’Challa to rethink Wakanda’s role in the world, and his own as its king and Black Panther.