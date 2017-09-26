Movie review: “Kingsman: The Golden Circle”



Marv Films

“Kingsman” is entertaining and unexpectedly hard-hitting.

BY

SENIOR REPORTER

Beginning with the opening car chase and shootout scene, “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” delivers lively, exciting adventures with commendable execution. While over-the-top at times, the action both pays tribute to, and draws from, the first film and the Bond movies that inherently inspired it.

In line with its in-series and spiritual predecessors, “The Golden Circle,” has many elements that made the Bond movies and “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” memorable. Poppy (Julianne Moore), is an eccentric, intelligent and outrageously wealthy super-villain whose quest for global domination puts her at odds with the Kingsmen. Her lair, “Poppy Land,” would feel right at home in a classic Bond film, as the compound is filled with ‘50s memorabilia from her childhood — wildly out of place in the Cambodian forest.

The downtrodden Kingsmen, led once again by the charismatic Eggsy (Taron Egerton), Harry (Colin Firth) and Merlin (Mark Strong), seek the aid of their American counterparts, the Statesmen, to help take Poppy down and save the world. Of course, a new swath of cool gadgets and the silly code names of the Statesmen —Tequila, Champagne and Whiskey, to name a few — add to the charm.

This time around, “The Golden Circle,” ups the social commentary factor, as Poppy’s method of controlling the world — through drugs — introduces a more complex ethical issue for viewers than the first film did. The film suggests that drug-users should be admonished for using illegal drugs, and are considered acceptable losses when it is revealed that Poppy has laced all the world’s drugs with a lethal virus. However, we also find out that one of the protagonists had been using drugs, making it difficult to choose which side to take. To further complicate matters, the film also criticizes and punishes those who would condemn drug-users. The effect is an awkward and ambiguous stance on the issue, especially considering the plot doesn’t force the Kingsmen to side with one of the other.

Unfortunately, trailers for the film spoiled what is arguably one of the most important emotional engines throughout the film, the return of Harry and the relationships between characters. At the start of “The Golden Circle,” Eggsy (and ideally the viewers), believe that Eggsy’s former mentor and Kingsman, Harry Hart, had died in the first film. About the one-third of the way in, Harry is found to be alive and well, although with amnesia of his past life. What follows is a difficult and emotionally-charged process of rehabilitating and restoring him to his former self. The Kingsman’s eventual success is deeply satisfying, with the resolution that harkens back to the first film, but also foreshadows other kinds of loss later in the film.

The final section provides one of the film’s best scenes. The Kingsmen’s relationships have been tested throughout the film: with the Statesman, with friends, with loved ones and with each other. So, when one of the Kingsman, a beloved friend and agent, sacrifices himself to save the mission, the film comes full circle in many ways. With his impending death, he sings a British rendition of John Denver’s,“Take Me Home, Country Roads,” which his fellow agents know to be not only a testament to their new bond with the Statesman, but also his favorite song.

Come for the intense, well-choreographed action scenes and memorable acting from the star-studded cast, and stay for the emotional weight and unexpected social commentary.