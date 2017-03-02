Movie review: Moonlight



The 2017 Oscar for Best Picture went to “Moonlight.”

Based on an unpublished Tarell Alvin McCraney play entitled “In the Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue,” Director Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight” is an introspective depiction full of unparalleled honesty about the ways in which we’re saved and damned throughout our lives — a romantic masterpiece of the highest order. It is a comprehensive exaltation of self-discovery — an elucidation of a man and the choices he must make in an effort to discover his place in the world. This is the kind of movie to remind you how deep humanity runs in us all.

Although the film features some predictable elements, there’s insight to “Moonlight” that is meant to pierce viewers to their core, even if the life of protagonist Chiron, played first by Alex Hibbert, is very different from their own. The film doesn’t focus on race or poverty, but instead tells a story of compassion and contemplation. It may seem as though the plot is just a series of random events, but from an outsider’s perspective, that’s life. It’s a coming-of-age story that’s never been given much attention, drowning in a sea of predictable teen dramedies. It finally gives viewers a look at a life so few of us could know, but so many people experience.

Chiron’s struggle is told across three defining chapters in his life as he experiences the ecstasy and pain of falling in love while grappling with his own homosexuality. It would be accurate to say the film is about a young boy who grows up to find the world is not all it’s cut out to be. But it would be truer to define it as more. It is the story of a boy who finds his first love and, as if he could lose no more, loses that too. It is a story about lingering regret and about learning to swim.

The story begins with the life of crack dealer Juan (Mahershala Ali), as he checks in on his operation. We’re introduced to Chiron (Alex Hibbert) as he is being chased by a group of other children, but he escapes and hides in an abandoned crack den, where Juan finds him. Juan takes the child home to his girlfriend Teresa (Janelle Monáe), but the next morning, he delivers Chiron back to his emotionally abusive mother, Paula (Naomie Harris).

Part One is rife with depictions of dominance: Juan over his employees, Chiron and his bullies and crack over Paula. Masculinity is tested as sex, hypocrisy and strength are used to wield power over the weak and the mighty. The force of words and their ability to create and destroy is exposed. Boys shout homophobic slurs at Chiron, names he acknowledges as derogatory in the way they’re used, despite not understanding their meaning. Does his sensitivity make him gay? Who are they to punish him, besides a group of insecure children lashing out from a universal fear of exclusion? Can sensitivity and masculinity effectively coexist?

Part Two sees Chiron (Ashton Sanders) at a crucial turning point pitting maturity against superiority; Part Three sees the aftermath of rebirth, proving some truths can never be forgotten. When you look at Trevante Rhodes‘ performance in the latter, you can see everyone who came before: Juan’s confidence and hidden compassion, Chiron’s self-assured intensity in the face of injustice and his later insecurity to embrace his true identity. We see the frustration in falling prey to prejudice and the innocence of believing inherent goodness exists. A welcome notion of forgiveness arrives just in time, an apotheosis of the pain and suffering fueling a metamorphosis still unable to defeat the last of this young man.

Jenkins glimpses at the human soul and the terrifying experiences it endures. We’re shown our capacity to change and the notion that it’s never too late. Life presents endless challenges and we adjust expectations in response, doing what’s necessary to survive; whether that means becoming someone we’re not to continue living, or failing to adapt within a venue that makes us vulnerable and afraid. No one can therefore escape their inherent hypocrisy, a universal trait to learn from rather than a flaw to denounce. Juan’s choices are thrown into question and Chiron embraces the past that ruined his life. Each actor brilliantly highlights their moment of recognition, each left defenseless to refute their own truth. Hypocrisy is what ultimately grounds us because without it, we’d prove as vile as our mistakes. This is the film’s final revelation.

