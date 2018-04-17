Movie Review; “A Quiet Place”



Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

In “a Quiet Place,” the Abbott family endeavors to survive in a world without sound.

From the film’s earliest scenes to its final one, “A Quiet Place” ups the ante on long-held horror tropes and applies them in a fresh context. In the movie, silence serves to offer not only a buildup for the pop-up of a frightening image, but a defining force in the movie. The film’s first act quickly establishes a world in the near, almost post-apocalyptic future where blind, vicious creatures who hunt by sound have decimated most of the human population. Remaining survivors are condemned to a difficult life where making the softest of sounds can ensure a swift death.

The Abbott family’s grim and demanding existence is thoroughly marked by their home and how they have adapted themselves and their environment. The sand-covered trails they lay over common walkways near their house, the cloth and soft fabrics that cover most of their belongings, the security measures like distraction flares that encircle the perimeter and their use of sign language to communicate help them to survive day to day.

The absence of sound from the family highlights a number of features in the film. The rustling of leaves, gently flowing river water and the rare, muffled speech from characters is emphasized by the otherwise infrequent sound. In addition to the dialogue and ambient noise of the forest, viewers are drawn to visual expressions of the characters and how they emote with more scrutiny. Fortunately, the entire cast is able to capitalize on the more direct spotlight and deliver emotional, believable performances. Particular standouts include Emily Blunt, whose pregnancy halfway through the film forces her to grapple with the pain, stress and fear associated with giving birth in a horrific world. Millicent Simmonds also steals the scenes she appears in as the daughter, Regan, whose real-life deafness adds genuine, natural depth to her character. For her, silence plays a unique role as she struggles to hear in a world with no sound. While eventually rejecting the attempts by her father (played by John Krasinski, who also directed ) to build her new cochlear implants, she realizes the device offers her an unique defense against the monsters, without spoiling anything.

At 95 minutes, the film is able to effectively tell the Abbotts’ story and their plight without overstaying its welcome, and as a film that pulls elements from both drama and horror movies, “A Quiet Place” succeeds as both.