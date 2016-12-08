Music therapist teaches developmentally disabled the power of music



Courtesy of Alex Karlesses/THE REVIEW

Music therapist works with the developmentally disabled.

BY

STAFF REPORTER

On a crisp fall day in late November, music therapist Joseph Reilly instructs his class to create lyrics for a Thanksgiving-themed song.

“Okay guys, the turkey goes in the …” Reilly says, waiting for someone to fill in the blank.

“Stomach!” a participant yells.

Reilly, a microphone strapped to his body, strummed on his guitar and encouraged class participants to sing the lyrics that they had just written. Working with the developmentally disabled has been one of the most rewarding experiences in his life.

“What makes this program unique is clients who are neurologically impaired have an opportunity to express themselves creatively in a safe, supportive environment where strengths, not weaknesses or disease, are the focus,” Reilly says.

The class is formatted so that they begin with each participant singing their name, followed by introductory songs, group takes, and an opportunity to make a music video at the end. Clients respond on varying levels.

“There is a change in affect, behavior and social interaction,” Reilly says. “A music therapist is trained to focus on ‘abilities,’ so most modern pathological/psychological fields can be surmounted. Music therapy is a backdoor to many psychological and emotional conditions.”

Music has been shown to have healing properties with a range of participants, according to a 2013 study by Daniel Levitin.

Reilly was first inspired to work with people with special needs when he worked at a specialized camp as a 13-year-old. He was already studying music as a recreation coordinator in a special school for the developmentally disabled, and his work was noticed by the local music therapy college, where he then began formal studies.

“I have absolutely the best job on planet earth, so there are very little day to day frustrations,” he says. “There is an overarching belief in the traditional medical community that does not yet consciously accept the psychological neurological, physical and emotional benefits, but the greatest pain in medical practice is the pain of a new idea.”

Reilly uses amps, wireless microphones and specialized instruments that use both radar and infra-red to create sounds and rhythms via simple body movements because many non-musicians have ‘blocks’ when approached with traditional instruments like guitar or piano, according to Reilly.

Helen, a woman whose sister Angela has been coming to the center for the last 15 years, watches the class every time she is in town.

“He does great work with them,” Helen says. “Angela can’t talk, but I can see her responding. I come visit when I can, but my mother comes to see her every day and she says it’s wonderful to see her happy.”

Reilly says that his program is unique because music is global and sound is the basis of physical reality. He also works with patients who suffer from dementia.

“Dementia patients have not only confusion — but extreme agitation/anxiety and social isolation,” he says. “Music therapy sessions focus on familiar songs used to decrease their negative symptoms, and instead build community.”

These programs were originally one session per month. Now they have weekly sessions as the popularity has risen.

“He’s only been doing this for six months,” Helen says. “But it’s amazing what he’s been able to accomplish.”

Reilly is also conducting other research in the growing field of music therapy. He examines how the sounds of specific colors, when applied to the organs of the endocrine system, glands that help regulate sleep, mood and metabolism and promote healing. He also works for Tune-Up Network Enterprises, a company devoted to alternative medicine and music therapy.

“I receive far more from my patients when they make music than any experiences I give them,” Reilly says.