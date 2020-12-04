Musical theatre songs for those who don’t like musical theatre

Musical theatre inspires a broad range of reactions. For those who can't watch a musical without turning away in disgust, why not try a selection of songs that may change your mind?



Sophia Johnson/THE REVIEW

Not everyone’s a fan of musicals. Here are some suggestions for songs that may not put you off immediately.

BY

Staff Reporter

Some folks only attended their local high school’s production of “Beauty and the Beast”, and others know every word to every single song from the “Wicked” soundtrack. Musical theatre fans, like every other fan base, range from casual interest to extreme obsession. However, there are some folks who turn their nose up at the genre entirely.

Maybe some individuals don’t enjoy the style of contemporary musical theatre, or some dislike the stories and dialogue embedded in the song. Either way, whenever “Waving Through A Window” starts to play, they are the first ones to say, “Turn it off!”

However, I believe that those who dislike musical theatre songs simply just haven’t heard the ones that they would like. Musical theatre embodies a lot of different genres, so I think that there is something out there for everyone. Here is a list of musical theatre song recommendations for people who don’t like musical theatre.

1. “Make Me Happy”- “35MM: A Musical Exhibition”

This song absolutely, to be blunt, kicks ass! The rock style is perfect for people who are turned off by the typical musical theatre piano ballad, as it features the electric guitar and a very edgy violin part. It is truly a headbanger. The song is about two people in a relationship who make each other happy because they are both loud and mean people, so they complement each other. “35MM” is a song cycle, which means that the plots of the songs in the show do not connect, but they all have separate plots. “35MM” also has a non-stereotypical musical theatre sound that embodies rock/pop music.

2. “Stupid With Love”- “Mean Girls”

“Mean Girls” is a classic, and the musical form is just the same. For those who love the nostalgia of this early 2000s movie, “Mean Girls” will scratch that itch. “Stupid With Love” features Cady Heron singing about how she likes a boy in her calculus class and how she is completely new to love. It is not only relatable but shows off amazing vocals and funny lyrics that are relatable to any hopeless romantic. “Mean Girls” also features other songs that tell the story of the movie and showcase the movie’s iconic characters.

3. “Mamma Mia”- “Mamma Mia”

Of course, “Mamma Mia” had to be on this list. For those who already enjoy the cheesy pop stylings of ABBA, “Mamma Mia” the musical is perfect. It features classic ABBA songs, plus a story to go along with them. Jukebox musicals, like this one, are musicals that create a story from songs by a certain artist or creator that are already written. Therefore, they make pretty popular and compelling shows. The song “Mamma Mia” is definitely a classic and one to make anyone in close proximity dance and make a fool of themselves.

4. “Let It Go”- “Frozen: The Broadway Musical”

For everyone who likes a good Disney movie, good news: you are halfway to musical theatre. Disney has produced many Broadway musicals, including “Lion King,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin” and “Frozen.” The adaptations of their famous animations translate perfectly to the stage and are enough to make any Disney fan geek out. Obviously, “Let It Go” is the most iconic song from the original soundtrack, and Caissie Levy does it justice. With an opt-up at the end of the song, you will be sure to get chills.

5. “Bend and Snap”- “Legally Blonde The Musical”

Another early 2000s classic, “Legally Blonde,” is a fantastic movie. Six years later, the musical opened on Broadway with a great cast and incredible songs. “Bend and Snap” is the musical theatre equivalent of “WAP,” making it the perfect hype song and a great musical theatre option for those who like pop songs. “Bend and Snap” is about Elle’s sorority squad helping Paulette to become confident by learning the bend and snap. This song is a great song to listen to when you feel like a badass.

6. “When He Sees Me”- “Waitress”

While “Waitress” does have more of a contemporary musical theatre sound, this song is still perfect for those who don’t usually like musical theatre. One thing that is great about musical theatre is that it tells stories about feelings that are universal. “When He Sees Me” is about an insecure woman who doesn’t want to date, because that opens her up to getting hurt. If you tell me you’ve never been there, you are lying. This song will make your heart hurt while making you laugh. You will love the message of this song so much that you will forget that you are even listening to a musical.

7. “Seasons of Love”- “Rent”

Love is a beautiful thing, especially when you sing about it. The soulful and emotional chorus that sings “Seasons of Love” will warm your heart. This song is about the ways in which to quantify a year and how love is something that can do that. The song also features amazing vocals that are sure to blow you away. “Rent” also has a movie adaptation, making it accessible and more appealing to those who aren’t typical musical theatre fans.

8. “Just One Step”- “Songs For a New World”

Shoshana Bean, phenomenal actress and singer, puts on a New York accent for a hilariously one-of-a-kind song. “Just One Step” is about the ravings of a woman who is literally on the edge because she feels like her husband doesn’t care about her. Of course, she is not really suicidal, but she is willing to do anything to get her husband to say something to her. Shoshana’s comedic performance is a spectacular one, enough to make you forget that it is musical theatre. “Songs For a New World” is another song cycle, and it is composed by Jason Robert Brown. Other songs in “Songs For a New World” like “The Steam Train” and “The River Won’t Flow” also feature amazing vocals and combine genres like pop, jazz and gospel.

9. “Cabinet Battle #1”- “Hamilton”

Although this comparison has been made many times before, it remains true that “Hamilton” is a fantastic pick for a non-traditional theatre sound due to the hip hop/rap sound. “Cabinet Battle #1” (and “Cabinet Battle #2” for that matter) emanate a rap-battle style that tells historical stories at the same time. “Hamilton” is an extremely well written show, and now that it’s on Disney+, it’s even more accessible to those who may not have seen the musical before and want to try it out.

10. “All You Wanna Do”- “Six: The Musical”

“Six” tells the story about the lives of Henry VIII’s six wives. Most all the songs in “Six”, especially “All You Wanna Do,” are practically pop songs already — think Britney Spears or Kesha. The actual staged production of Six is more like a concert than a musical theatre performance. “All You Wanna Do” tells the story of Katherine Howard, who is always having some sort of romantic affair with a man in her life. If you are someone who likes to blast music in the car, this is great.

Musical theatre is such a special genre of music that tells a story through a complicated composition of instruments and vocals. It communicates universal messages about situations and feelings that all of us experience. It makes you feel seen, which is something that is not too commonplace. Many people who are self-proclaimed musical theatre haters have never given it a chance. Finding a niche in musical theatre that suits you, hopefully by reading this list, is a great way to give it a try.