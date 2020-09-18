My renewed appreciation for the Harry Potter series

Nushi Mazumdar/THE REVIEW

Copy Editor Yusra Asif explores the magic behind the Harry Potter series.

BY

Copy Editor

Between trying to take a flight on a not so magical broomstick or stealing my mum’s black coat to turn it into a magical cloak or simply swooshing my wand (a wooden stick literally)—Harry Potter had a massive influence on my childhood. I was exposed to the Harry Potter movies when I was a kid entering my teens. It has since become a beautiful memory of the past.

But it was not until recently that I realized my deep appreciation for the Harry Potter movies. Yes. Movies, not the books. I never really was a book person because then I’d simply read the end, and that would just be a huge spoiler, now, wouldn’t it? I don’t possess the virtue of patience.

My love for the movie was rekindled when my younger sister casually mentioned that she was not familiar with the Harry Potter franchise and didn’t quite understand the fandom around it.

Her ignorance shocked and irritated me at the same time.

“We need to have a Harry Potter movie marathon,” I vowed to my sister. “I will make sure that you never utter such unfortunate words ever again.”

She looked at me like I was acting crazy, but eventually agreed.

The Harry Potter series is divided into 8 movies, with the last part split into two subparts. They feature Harry’s journey as a young wizard into the magical world that is not all sunshine and rainbows, but filled with vicious creatures and evil witches and wizards.

I am not going to rave about the author J.K. Rowling’s mind-boggling and captivating writing here, or the world class acting performance, simply because that is a truth hailed by many. Instead, I will talk about the many moments in the movie that melted my heart and jolted my spirit— I am sure the case with my fellow “potterheads.”

The moment the movie started, and I heard the classic Harry Potter music, I was drowning in nostalgia.

What wins me over in this epic saga is the constant connection with the past, and how it has a big impact on the events that take place in the present. The way the movie captures the essence of the vitality of the past is simply breathtaking. From the scenes where Harry sees his parents in the Mirror of Erised standing right beside him to when he is constantly reminded that “he has his mother’s eyes” and the many tales he hears of their bravado, it does something to my mind that I think the makers willfully intended. Harry’s parents never really leave him or in this case, me — they are always with us in flashbacks and memory. While this doesn’t seem like much in the beginning, the history reveals its paramountcy later.

A life lesson that I learned from this movie marathon — you can never do it all alone. No matter how talented you are, or in Harry’s case, how powerful a wizard you are, there will always be moments in your life when you will look over your shoulder and want your people standing right behind you, shouting how much they love and support you. Harry could never face a threat, let alone kill Voldemort (the ultimate villain of the story) without Ron and Hermione — his two best friends. Hermione and Ron are the brain and muscles in Harry’s artillery, and their importance in his epic journey is solidified with each progressing part. These two never give up on him even when he acts like a total jerk sometimes. If you’ve got your Hermione and Ron identified, I suggest you hold on to them real tight.

As if the story isn’t exhilarating enough, the mise en scène in this movie will blow your mind away. Mise en scène is a French term which means the props and other theatrical material used on the film set to augment the visual art and cinematography. The Harry Potter series is filled with it. The spectacular introduction of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry transcends the creative boundaries. Emitting the aura of an abandoned castle, the school showcases every possible thing that you’d expect from a magical place. The staircases change randomly, the photo frames can speak, the ceiling looks like a starlit sky, food magically appears on the table, there are friendly ghosts roaming about the halls, a sorting hat to assign different houses to students, speaking letters, moving photos, fascinating pets and not to mention the magnificent creatures that imprinted my mind and have become a source of inspiration to many magical fantasy films.

All of these things in the movie produce little sparks of magic and makes me want to go to a school like Hogwarts. The broom, cloak, my wand, everything’s packed. I am just waiting for my invitation letter.

I was fortunate enough to grow up with Harry and his world. Almost all the main characters in this movie started out as youngsters, barely teenagers, and grew up into admirable adults. My favorite transformation is that of Draco Malfoy, which I hadn’t realized until I watched all the 8 parts together. As the antagonist, Malfoy’s surname literally means ‘bad faith’ in French. What captured my heart was not Malfoy’s good looks but the portrayal of his even better heart.

Throughout most of the series, Malfoy is disguised as a jerk who never misses an opportunity to cause troubles in Harry’s life. It isn’t until the end that it’s revealed (if you read between the scenes) that he is just a mere boy who is struggling to find his place in the world. Malfoy’s family idolizes Voldemort, and so he is left with no choice but to do the same. However, there are moments where Malfoy’s softer, more humane and vulnerable side is visible, not to mention he does save Harry’s life. Malfoy’s character development from a total snob to a savior is just outstanding and makes me wonder about all the Malfoy’s I have met in life, who weren’t total jerks but were just struggling to express their true emotions.

If you have bore with me till here, it’s time for the ‘Big Reveal.’ The jaw dropping moment in this epic movie series, and my favorite, is when Snape’s secret is revealed. Making the viewer feel agony, love, fear, regret, happiness all at once, this scene is simply ‘satisfying’. From the very start, Professor Severus Snape is pictured as Harry’s enemy who wishes nothing but the worst for him. However, it is only in the end that it’s revealed that Snape only ever did one thing — fall deeply in love with Harry’s mother Lily Potter, when they were children. His unreciprocated love becomes so strong that he remains a silent protector to Harry throughout his life and in the end sacrifices himself. That was a moment of realization for me; I understood the dark and ugly side of love, that which makes you want to give yourself completely to the other without ever expecting anything in return.

The scene when Harry learns this truth by looking into Snape’s past will make you question the true meaning of love.

If you still remain unpersuaded to watch this epic series, just go to youtube and watch this last particular scene, I’ll be here with my box of tissues!

My movie marathon ended in a week but my belief in magic has just been renewed.

“After all this time?”

“Always.”