Nate Darling declares for NBA Draft



Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder, University of Delaware Athletics

(Above) Nate Darling pulls up just past the free-throw line for the game winning shot against James Madison on Feb. 8, 2020.

Delaware men’s basketball junior guard Nate Darling has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

“After consulting with my coaches and family, I will be entering my name into the 2020 NBA Draft while maintaining my eligibility,” Darling said in a social media post. “I am very excited for this opportunity as it has always been a dream of mine to play at the highest level.”

Darling was a star for the Blue Hens this season, scoring 21 points-per-game which ranked third in the Colonial Athletics Association (CAA) and 18th in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1. It was the sixth highest mark in program history. He is the second Blue Hen to score 34 points or more in four games in a single season.

His 672 points scored on the year are the third highest in school history and only seven points away from the school record. Darling also set a program record with 107 made three-pointers, sixth best in the country.

Darling’s incredible season earned him many accolades including three CAA Player of the Week awards and First Team All-CAA honors, becoming just the fifth Blue Hen in program history to claim that title. He was an National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District 10, All-Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference Second Team and a United States Basketball Writers Association All-District II Team selectee.

“We are extremely supportive of Nate’s decision to explore the NBA Draft process,” Head Coach Martin Ingelsby said in a social media post. “This process will help him pursue his dreams of playing professional basketball at the highest level and we will do everything we can to help him reach his goal.”

Darling can hire an NCAA certified agent and retain his college eligibility if the agent becomes NCAA-certified by Aug. 1. By entering his name in the draft, Darling can work out with NBA teams to get evaluated on his chances of making the NBA. Darling can maintain eligibility by withdrawing his name from the NBA Draft by June 3.

Old draft rules required players to not hire an agent at all while withdrawing their names far before the draft to retain college eligibility. Darling can also maintain his eligibility if he remains in the draft pool, but goes undrafted, although he would have to participate in the NBA Combine. The NBA Draft is currently set for June 25 although these dates may be changed due to the coronavirus.