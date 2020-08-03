Nate Darling taking his talents to NBA, keeps name in NBA Draft



Nate Darling has opted to keep his name in the 2020 NBA draft,ending his Blue Hen career.

BY

Managing Sports Editor

In just a short time at Delaware, Nate Darling became the go-to guy when the Blue Hens needed a basket. Now they must look elsewhere as Darling announced his decision to keep his name in the 2020 NBA Draft on Tuesday evening.

“After discussing with my family, I have decided to keep my name in the 2020 NBA Draft and pursue my life long dream of being a professional,” Darling said in his Twitter post.

Under NCAA guidelines, Darling had until Aug. 3 to decide whether or not he wanted to retain eligibility and withdrawal from the draft.

Darling, a native of Nova Scotia who touted the nickname “The Halifax Hen” spent his first two years at the University of Alabama Birmingham (UAB). From his freshman to sophomore year, Darling’s playing time increased and his role expanded.

By the end of his sophomore year, he averaged 10.1 points while playing 28 minutes per game.

After sitting out the 2018-2019 season because of his transfer to Delaware, Darling had a career year in the blue and gold.

Darling became known for his prolific scoring as he averaged 21 points per game. He ranked third among his peers in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) and 18th in the nation. His 672 points and 107 three-pointers also ranked third and first, respectively, all-time in the Delaware single season record books.

His overall ability to score headed a Delaware offense that ranked second in points per game in the CAA and helped Delaware win 22 games.

By season’s end, Darling was elected First Team All-CAA and won the University of Delaware Outstanding Male Athlete award.

Darling’s production will be missed by the Blue Hens and his departure raises more questions for a team that was thought to be an early favorite to win the CAA in 2020-2021. Darling is the second starter from last season’s team to leave Delaware, after Justyn Mutts transferred to Virginia Tech.

If his name is called in October, Darling would be the first Blue Hen in almost thirty years to be drafted by an NBA franchise. The last to do so was center Spencer Dunkley, who was selected by the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the 1993 draft.

The NBA Draft is scheduled for Oct. 16.