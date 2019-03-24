Natural medicine gains some popularity on campus



Emily Moore /THE REVIEW

Many college students are turning to “alternative medicines” when they aren’t feeling well.

BY Staff Reporter

As flu season draws to a close, Sam Kasehagen is choosing to ditch her DayQuil and Mucinex in favor of a more “natural” remedy to her sniffles and other cold- and flu-like symptoms. Kasehagen uses a mixture of elderberry juices made by her dad in place of more traditional cold medicine.

“I like using elderberries mostly because they are natural. I like the idea of curing illness using organic means rather than synthetic,” Kasehagen said.

Kasehagen is not alone with many other college students now turning to “alternative medicines” when they aren’t feeling well. These home remedies can be cheaper and claim to offer a more “natural” approach to getting better, especially for students with busy lives and hectic schedules.

It is unclear what constitutes a natural or unnatural remedy. However, medicines produced and tested by scientists, whose effectiveness and safety is approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration, do not seem to fit the “natural” bill.

These “alternative medicines” include remedies like Kasehagen’s elderberries but also fresh and dried herbs, minerals, fungi and other naturally occurring items that may be used for healing.

Essential oils are also popular natural remedies, which claim to reduce nausea, headaches, improve concentration and cure sleeplessness, among other things. These oils are supposedly the concentrated essences of different plants that can be applied to the body, diffused into the air and even put into foods.

Many of these products are being touted by the people who sell the oils themselves or by people who are paid for their work promoting “natural” lifestyles.

Mike Buch, a Delaware alumnus and chief science officer of Young Living and an essential oil producer, said that the oils have a variety of uses for all different walks of life.

“Young Living makes hundreds of oils and oil-containing products, so it’s difficult to generalize,” Buch said. “The pure oils are diffused to help people relax, sleep, stay alert and generally just enjoy some wonderful fragrances. Many are applied topically to help sooth minor irritations, moisturize and even out skin tone. Others are used in cooking (we call this our vitality line). We also offer many oil-containing products including all natural makeup, household cleaning products, soaps, shampoos, deodorants, toothpastes, vitamins, supplements, weight-loss products, sun screens, insect repellents and even some over-the counter drugs for pain, cough, acne, etc.”

These oils, however, may be very expensive and not actually available to college students with limited funds. Many often think of these natural remedies as more cost-effective, but they end up costing more in the long term.

For example, one small bottle of Young Living Lavender, an essential oil that is advertised to help with skin care and relaxation, can cost around $30. Buch attributes their new popularity not to cost, but to a mistrust of traditional medicine.

“I think essential oils are becoming more popular because of the overall movement towards naturals,” Buch said. “Word of mouth is spreading about how people use oils to live well and I think there is an overall distrust of ‘chemicals.’”

Essential oils are so named based on the fact that the oils contain the “essence” of many natural herbs and plants, including their aromas and chemical compounds.

There is no scientific evidence to support the claim that these oils have any verifiable medicinal properties. Their effects may be a placebo on the part of the users.

Sue Bara is a Naturalist, or nature healer, with the Delaware Center for Conscious Living. Her job as a professional natural healer has her working with herbs and oils everyday in order to help people feel better. Her passion for homeopathy shows; she claims that her healing methods date back to ancient Egypt and China and that our ancestors would not have survived without them.

Bara is a frequent user of essential oils in her practice but warned students that they may not be as easy to use as meets the eye.

“Essential oils are very concentrated and not appropriate for everyone,” Bara said. “Allergies and contact dermatitis can occur in anyone and may become severe in those who are sensitive. Use of them on children and animals should be done under the care of a practitioner because they are more sensitive and metabolize differently than adults. Internal use of essential oils should be avoided unless under the care of a qualified medical aromatherapist or practitioner, as they can injure mucous membranes and are not metabolized like food and drugs. Damage can happen internally that is not immediately recognizable, and safety data is lacking to support use of essential oils in this way.”

She also warns potential student users that not all essential oils and home remedies are created equal.

“Marketing by some companies is misleading,” Bara said. “There is no governmental agency in the U.S. that certifies or grades essential oil. The terms ‘pure,’ ‘therapeutic grade’ and ‘aromatherapy grade’ have no legal meaning, nor is there a standard of use in the industry. Those terms are used for marketing purposes and are not reflective of quality. Additionally, if something is not labeled specifically as an ‘essential oil,’ it is not.”

Many essential oil companies, according to Bara, are not as environmentally sustainable as the marketing may suggest.

When asked for her recommendations, Bara advised that those interested look into the companies they’re buying from and consult an herbalist — a specialist in medicinal plants — to find out what works best for them.

“Respect yourself and the plants,” Bara said. “Know what you’re purchasing for your own well-being and from whom.”