Nauck breaks program points record; only four goals away from goals record



Courtesy of Delaware Athletics

Junior Greta Nauck continues to make herself known as one of top field hockey players in program history.

BY

MANAGING SPORTS EDITOR

After a statement win over James Madison, in which the Blue Hens field hockey team proved that they remain the class of the CAA, Greta Nauck cemented herself on her program’s Mount Rushmore.

Though she humbly refused to acknowledge the significance of her individual success –– which again reached the record books Sunday afternoon as she passed Kelly Cawley (1995-98) for the most points (129) scored in Delaware field hockey history –– Nauck’s performance is another peak in a two-plus-year-long era of individual dominance in a Delaware uniform.

As she scored her second goal Sunday –– a second half strike off of a penalty corner, which officially put her alone at the top of the program leaderboard in points –– the 2016 field hockey national player of the year was greeted by a flurry a hugs and high fives.

Yet after the game, Nauck downgraded any notion that the attention she received following the record-setting goal was due to the record she had just set.

“The hugs and high fives were just based on the fact that we scored a corner,” Nauck said. “It wasn’t about the record, I don’t care about the records, I don’t care about numbers, neither do my teammates.”

Nauck’s attitude toward team versus individual success is nothing new, and it also remains consistent with how her teammates and coaches approach the subject.

“Oh she got the record! That one,” Head Coach Rolf van de Kerkhof joked after the game.

It is no coincidence that Nauck’s reactions to individual success are in conjunction with those of van de Kerkhof. His businesslike demeanor and commitment to praise the team as opposed to the individual –– such as Nauck, a national superstar –– was likely a critical influence in his team’s run to the national championship last season.

In the moments following Delaware’s late November upset over North Carolina –– in which Nauck scored twice and officially closed the season as the NCAA leader in both goals and points –– she evaded and rejected anything associating her individual accomplishments with those of her team.

“All the credit goes to my teammates, they had amazing attack, amazing assists,” Nauck said after the championship-clinching victory. “Without them, the two goals wouldn’t have been possible.”

Whether Nauck acknowledges it or not, her performances have been, and likely will continue to, be worthy of recognition and honor. Van de Kerkhof has previously hinted that she may be on her way toward an olympic career, while comparing young star Lotte de Koning to Nauck.

“Great for Greta, also a great honor from Kelly Cawley for her to be a person that held that record for so long,” van de Kerkhof said. “But I think if you ask Greta about it, she doesn’t care about that record, she wants us to win and as a team to go as far as we can go.”

According to Nauck, she was not aware that she had just broken the record.

It might be difficult to fathom how a player reaching such a milestone –– becoming the program leader in points, and now only four goals away from tying the program lead in goals –– can be unaware of an accomplishment of that sort, but it is also difficult to fault her for it. Ignorance and humility are not mutually exclusive, and this seems to be the case for Nauck’s approach toward attaining the record.

She very often points to her team whenever she’s asked about her individual success.

“It’s a team sport, without them it would definitely not be possible, especially since I play forward, since I rely on passes from them, I rely on off-ball movement, so without them I would not be able to score to play at all,” Nauck said.

As this year’s team continues to implement several freshman and simultaneously adjust to the loss of four key seniors –– a group that played a large role in last season’s historic 23-2 mark that concluded with a program-record 19-game winning streak –– Nauck’s personal dominance has not been as prevalent as it was last year, similarly to that of her team’s.

With Sunday’s win over James Madison, Delaware now sits at 9-3, with losses to nationally-ranked Louisville, Albany and UConn. Last season the Hens suffered only two losses.

But the team is on it’s way toward another CAA title, evident by its impressive win over James Madison. The win makes it even more likely that the CAA tournament will go through Newark.

Nauck, who led the nation in goals and points for all of last season, is currently tied for seventh in the nation in goals and tied for 14th in points.

“I know I had a lot of awards last year and I don’t want to focus on getting awards again,” she said Sept. 13 after practice. “I’m trying to help people with the knowledge I have, with the experience I have … try to support my teammates with positive energy.”

Nauck’s performance on Sunday –– in a high stakes game against a JMU team vying to dethrone the Blue Hens, who have won four consecutive CAA championships –– proves that the 2017 version of Nauck can mirror that of last season when needed.

As she did in last season’s national championship, Nauck demonstrated Sunday that she is and will continue to be the team’s go-to player as the Blue Hens look to defend their national title. She’s made it clear that any awards and accomplishments that come with it will be secondary.

“Greta can be great if she chooses to be great,” van de Kerkhof said Sunday. “Greta is working to become more consistent being a great player and a great leader for our program, so her consistency today was outstanding.”