NBA Finals preview: Miami’s path to taking down LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers

In a wildly unique season of the NBA, the Finals matchup features one surprise team and one squad, which was expected to make it to the end and win the title from the start.

The Miami Heat, led by 12th-year coach Erik Spoelstra, took a shocking path through the Eastern Conference bracket to advance to the Finals. 2020 is Miami’s first Finals appearance since 2014, back when LeBron James was the star in South Beach. James brought two titles to the Heat during his tenure, before heading off to Cleveland and then Los Angeles.

As the Eastern Conference’s fifth seed, the Heat swept the Indiana Pacers in four games, took four out of five from the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and ousted the Boston Celtics in a six-game series to claim the Eastern Conference title.

The Heat have been led by their defense, namely Bam Adebayo’s inside presence. The highlight of his performance during their playoff run was a game-sealing block on Boston’s Jayson Tatum in Game 1. Veteran Jimmy Butler has been their other standout on both sides of the court.

Butler has also been exceptional on the offensive side. He headlined Miami’s Game 1 win in the Eastern Conference Finals with clutch shots during the 4th quarter and overtime. Point guard Goran Dragic, rookie Tyler Herro and starters Duncan Robinson and Jae Crowder have been solid contributors to the Heat’s offensive success.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers are led by star power in the form of three-time NBA Finals MVP LeBron James and the dominant Anthony Davis. While the Lakers’ role players could prove to be a liability, James and Davis have the ability to single handedly win the Lakers a game or two in this series.

The Lakers are the clear favorites, which should come to no one’s surprise. During the regular season, they were the second-best team in the league, and the playoffs came as no struggle. Just like Miami, coach Frank Vogel led his team to three series wins with just three losses. The Lakers also beat Miami in both of their regular season matchups.

During the playoffs, Los Angeles ranks first of all 16 teams in field goal percentage, at 49.8%. The Heat are back in seventh at 45.9%. Both teams have been just decent with three-point shooting, with the latter at 35.5% and the former at 35.7%.

The worry for the Heat, though, is defending both James and Davis. Miami’s Adebayo figures to get his toughest assignment of the year — trying to contain the explosive forward Davis. Adebayo is quicker than any big man Davis has faced during the playoffs, which should give him a fighting chance to control the former New Orleans Pelican inside the paint.

Containing LeBron James is essentially a pipe dream. The Heat will have to ramp up their outside shooting to keep up as the Lakers stars will certainly get their points. This means Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson will have to shoot well, and often, from behind the arc.

Keeping a balance of scoring will also be a key for the Heat. Unlike Los Angeles, Spoelstra’s team cannot rely on two players to carry the majority of the weight. During the regular season, the Heat had eight players average over 10 points a game, while the Lakers only had four (thanks to James and Davis having 25.3 and 26.1 points per game, respectively).

Help for the Lakers will come from guards Danny Green, Alex Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, along with forward Kyle Kuzma and center Dwight Howard. The Lakers’ path to winning is not contingent on these players, though. The Heat must take pressure off of Jimmy Butler on the offensive side of the ball, as they have done during the past three series.

Even if the Heat succeed in sharing the ball and spreading out their scoring, they still have an uphill battle. Stopping the Lakers will be incredibly tasking, and a few games might come down to late fourth-quarter play. Butler’s aforementioned clutch moments bode well, but having a second option is needed.

Will rookie Tyler Herro be that option to take key shots when Butler can not? Can Adebayo find offensive success versus Davis and Howard near the bucket? The Heat will have to find a way to convert on crucial possessions when Butler is gaining added attention from the defense.

In the end, Miami certainly has a shot to take the Lakers deep in this series despite the odds being stacked against them. They are firing on all cylinders and have the attitude and talent to challenge their opposition.

For James, this is his 10th Finals appearance. He will look to grab his fourth title, his first with the Lakers, and lead Anthony Davis and many of his other teammates to their first championship. Seeing James and company falter against an upstart, but inferior opponent, would be a major shock to the NBA.

That being said, the Heat, with their ball movement and stingy defense, will find a way to snatch one game from the Lakers. But in a season of the unknown, the Lakers have always been the favorite to escape the Western Conference and win the championship. They have won the West, and they will take the trophy. The Lakers handle the Heat in five games, helping Davis win his first title and James find glory with three different teams.