NCAA, CAA, Delaware Athletics suspend all sporting events until further notice



Courtesy of Creative Commons

The NCAA, CAA and many other athletic conferences have suspended winter and spring athletics due to coronavirus threat.

BY

Associate Sports Editor

The NCAA canceled all remaining winter and spring national championships in a statement released Thursday afternoon. The decisions came from, “the evolving COVID-19 public health threat.”

Senior Michaela Meyer, a member of the women’s track and field team, was set to compete in the 800-meter run at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships this weekend on Friday and Saturday, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was the first person in program history to qualify for the national championship.

The decision from the NCAA is just the latest in a string of decisions that has canceled athletics in the winter and spring among the University of Delaware and the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA).

The university athletics department released a statement early Thursday suspending all athletic competitions and practices until further notice. The decision came after three more people affiliated with the university tested presumed-positive with coronavirus.

“Mitigating risk is at the forefront of this decision, along with the safety of the student-athletes, coaches, staff and our entire community,” the athletics department stated Thursday.

This update came less than 24 hours after the department put out an initial statement that banned spectators from games, practices and required all athletes and staff to be screened by medical personnel before traveling.

The CAA canceled the remaining women’s basketball tournament games, as well as all spring athletics until further notice.

The Blue Hens were scheduled to face William and Mary in the first round of the women’s basketball tournament Thursday night.

There are currently four presumed-positive cases of coronavirus linked to the University of Delaware.

This is a developing story, check back in at udreview.com for more updates.